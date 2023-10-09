EINSTEIN'S VIOLIN – A PLAY IN THREE MOVEMENTS To Be Presented As Part Of United Solo Festival 2023

United Solo Festival 2023 presents the New York premiere of "Einstein's Violin – A Play in Three Movements" written and performed by Tom Schuch. An exclusive production of Spoli Productions International.



Running November 8, 2023, 7:00pm at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd St. New York, NY 10036). Purchase tickets at: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-fall-festival-2023/



The seed of this original production was sown in 2005 when I was shopping for a violin bow for my production of Einstein: A Stage Portrait. I was in Robertson & Sons Violin Shop in Albuquerque and speaking with one of the sons when he mentioned they were repairing one of Einstein's violins. He asked if I'd like to see it. Of course, I said, “yes!” The violin was in pieces and looked rather ordinary. But, I learned that Einstein had not only made simple repairs to his violin, but had also left behind a tidbit of his sense of humor in the form of a label in the violin.



Accompanied by his favorite classical music, Einstein begins to repair his precious violin, 'Lina.' All the while he talks to a soon to be revealed muse about his love for music and its influence on his life and work. Through Einstein's words and the beautiful precision of a classical music we celebrate the coming together of art, science, and love.



Enormous changes in the world were taking place during Einstein's formative and most productive years influencing both his work and his view of the world. During the early to mid-20th Century an explosive evolution and experimentation in art, science, literature, politics, architecture, philosophy, and technology began to take place. Once thought of as a revolutionary, Einstein slowly became the ‘old guard' of scientific advancement, butting heads with the current developers of quantum mechanics as he continued to search for the elusive unified field theory of everything. It is against this backdrop that we see Albert Einstein search for answers through the solace of his music.



Tom Schuch is a native of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and began his formal acting training at the University of Washington, a national leader in theater training. After getting his B.A. in Drama, Mr. Schuch continued his studies at the Harvey Lembeck Comedy Improv Workshop in L.A. He then returned to Albuquerque and helped found two regional performance troupes; Surely You Jest (comedy improv) and Shakespeare-On-The-Halfshell.



Mr. Schuch has appeared in numerous films and TV series including Blood Thinner Than Water (written and directed by Alan Arkin), Five Dollars a Day, Mall Cop, Doubting Thomas, Better Call Saul, Manhattan, In Plain Sight, Wildfire, Longmire, and The Night Shift, as well as many national and regional commercials, and more than sixty plays. A leader in the New Mexico performing arts community and a member of Actors Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA, Mr. Schuch is a founding member of Albuquerque's innovative Mother Road Theatre Company, where he served as Board President and Director of Marketing in addition to performing in The Weir, Memory of Water, The Seafarer, The Illusion, and other Mother Road productions. He currently sits on the board of q-Staff Theatre and the SAG-AFTRA NM Local. He is also the Director of Education for the NM Restaurant Association and the Executive Director of the Hospitality Industry Education Foundation.



Through his own company, Spoli Productions International, LLC, Tom has been performing and producing the award winning, one-man show Einstein: A Stage Portrait by Willard Simms internationally since 2001. From Albuquerque to Bangalore, India Tom has presented his Einstein Live! STEM/STEAM programming for prestigious science organizations, universities, general audiences, and schools K-12.

