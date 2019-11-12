Dixon Place to Present One Night Only Developmental Production of SEX V. LOVE

Dixon Place will present a developmental production of SEX V. LOVE: A Musical With Words and Dance Only; Just Kidding; Sadly, A Latino Investigation of Neo-Sex; Can We Ever Forgive The OG White Capitalist Who Invented Porn?; Or, Have You Ever Felt Guilty For Using A Water Cup At Chipotle For Soda?; Take That Feeling, Acknowledge It, Embrace It, Squash It. by Sean Anthony Chia. The production will be directed by Emily Brown. The production will be dramaturged by Iris Luo and Annie Jin Wang. It will be produced by Jake Glassman.

***ONE-NIGHT ONLY***

November 22, 2019 - 10:00PM - Mainstage Theater 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002

Have you ever had 12 dating apps running at once and felt like you were your own underpaid secretary balancing the messages from all of these strangers? Have you ever felt THAT and told your friends that you were sick of being lonely? Perhaps we don't know how to handle sex anymore. Is it love we're lacking? Are we not mature? These words and movements in the play remind us of the messy burst of energy that is sex. Have we fooled ourselves into associating the pain of the intercourse with the pleasure of our partner? And, how the hell do we cope with all this, and be people of color? Are YOU a person of color? If not, did you know that they exist? This is a daringly investigative piece of sexual intimacy in a digital age and in a psychological era where beauty is subconsciously mastered with white urban excellence. The type of play that should encourage you to buy a drink at the bar and meet someone new. Half interactive. Half radioactive.

Sean Anthony Chia, he/him, (Producer) is an Italian-Peruvian fusion from New Jersey in the MFA Theatre program at Columbia University. He was recently named a Distinguished Scholar for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and a recipient of the 2019 National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts Award. With experience in creative development for film, tv, and theatre, this is Sean's debut in NY as a writer. seananthonychia.com

Emily Brown, she/her, Recent credits: National Players' Alice in Wonderland (Alice), The Great Gatsby (Jordan). BFA, Boston University. She recently appeared as the Emcee in Columbia University's MFA Directing Thesis Production of Cabaret. @ebrownski

An artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place is a Bessie and Obie Award-winning non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, circus arts, literature & visual art at all stages of development. Presenting over 1000 creators a year, this local haven inspires & encourages diverse artists of all stripes & callings to take risks, generate new ideas & consummate new practices. The artist's experience is given top priority through our professional atmosphere and remuneration, and their process is enhanced through the reaction of our adventurous audiences. Dixon Place is a local haven for creativity as well as an international model for the open exploration of the process of creation.

TICKETS: General Admission $17 in advance $20 at the door $15 for Students.

For more information visit: http://dixonplace.org/





