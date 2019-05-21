Dialogue With Three Chords Closes Out Season Eight With Finale Of WELCOME TO THE APOCALYPSE SURVIVORS CLUB

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) concludes their eighth season of indie theatre with the final installment of WELCOME TO THE APOCALYPSE SURVIVORS CLUB on Thursday, May 23, at 8pm downstairs at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, WELCOME TO THE APOCALYPSE SURVIVORS CLUB is season long collection of short plays about alien encounters and an apocalypse that never arrived. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation.

The last part of the ongoing apocalyptic tale is billed as A Talkback at the End of the World, a collection that according to Gracia features Conquest, War, Famine, and Death. They'll present the final four plays in the series, which began this past February.

In A Hard Life is a Gift from the Lord , a couple sit on their front porch, drink coffee, reminisce, and wait for the end of the world. Praise the Lord and Spark that Nuclear Fission! sees a preacher defending the righteousness of the atom bomb to his arresting officer. Lord, Send me a Mechanic, if I'm not Beyond Repair finds a trio of junkies opting to ride out the apocalypse in a run-down motel. In And if these wings should fail me, lord , two friends hunker down, share a bottle, and recount all the times humanity has been promised an apocalypse.

This eighth season of bringing original, independent theater to lower Manhattan will present the 125th original play written by Gracia and directed by LoPorto for D3C, who co-founded the group in 2011. WELCOME TO THE APOCALYPSE SURVIVORS CLUB blends characters from past D3C productions with parts of The Apocalypse Survivors Club, a full-length work, to produce a brand new, serialized show.

A Talkback at the End of the World features: Daniel Battista, Anthony DeVito, Maia Ermansons, Ramona Floyd, Larry Greenbush, Cristina Pitter, Kendra Leigh Landon, Deborah Linehan, Anthony Marino, Victoria Meade, Anthony Noto, and Steve Weinblatt.

More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/dthreec

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.





