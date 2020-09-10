Dialogue With Three Chords Brings 10th Season of Free Indie Theater Online in 2020; Aims for Live Reading in 2021

The first play, I ONLY ASK THAT MY SONG BE HEARD premieres on Thursday, September 10.

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) begins their tenth season of bringing free, independent theatre to New York City this week. Social distancing requirements being what they are, D3C's particular brand of punk rock basement theatre continues online for season ten. "The Six(66) Nights of Krampusnacht," will feature biweekly virtual plays running September through November, 2020.



The first play, "I Only Ask That My Song Be Heard," premieres on September 10, on the D3C Facebook, Youtube and Instagram pages. Following a successful end to their ninth season, which saw the group relocate online with the D3C: BYOB series, they will stage two serialized plays leading up to a celebration of their tenth year in Summer, 2021.



The 2020 works will focus on the lives of characters from D3C's "The Krampus," a show that has become a holiday tradition for the group. The plays will offer a look at each character's struggles with isolation, loneliness, and families of both chance, choice, and the tragedy and joy of the holiday season.



In December, D3C will present scenes from holiday-themed works "The Wendigo," and "The Mari Lwyd." A reading of "The Krampus," which D3C has performed in bars, church halls, and lofts since 2013, closes out the year.



"I'm really excited to explore these characters throughout this season and learn more about them. They feel like family to me," LoPorto said. "The whole world is very unsettling right now - so I'm glad that we are able to offer folks a respite from the constant flood of bad news and scary headlines."



LoPorto also expressed excitement for D3C to return to its unique method of serializing plays. "I was so stoked we hit upon the idea of releasing a serialized narrative, where each play could stand on its own, but also contribute to a larger story," he explained. "This is our third time trying this, and I've always loved working on a season-long narrative."



To further celebrate their tenth year of DIY theatre, D3C will premiere "Keeping the Ghost Light On," in late September. This series of interviews on Instagram Live will feature performers who have lent their time and talent to the group over the last decade. Looking ahead to 2021, D3C will present a second serialized play, "A Riot in Green," which will culminate in a live reading in a NYC park in the summer of 2021.



Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C at Mr. Dennehy's in 2011. They've partnered with the Brooklyn College BFA Acting program to offer performance opportunities to undergraduates, and local independent theatre groups like BrooklynONE to offer innovative and challenging free theatre to New York City.



"I Only Ask That My Song Be Heard" features: John Caliendo as Doug and Sadie Keljikian as Rebecca.



Information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at their Facebook page, the D3C Youtube Channel, and the D3C Instagram page.



Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto to apply the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage with plays and live music. Their work has been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

