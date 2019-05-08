DaydreamTheatre Company Presents ME THREE: A GUIDE TO NEW BEGINNINGS

The DaydreamTheatre Company is traveling from Rhode Island to perform ME THREE: A GUIDE TO NEW BEGINNINGS at the Under St Marks Theatre at 94 St. Marks Place NY NY. Show dates are June 21, 2019 at 8pm June 22, 2019 at 8pm and June 23, 2019 at 1pm.

Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at the door or online at https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?e=f1ebbe4203bcb7edf315b224aa6c722e&p=cd670da530d5dfa1b213280633bec58c&t=tix&vqitq=4cc714e3-eb9f-44ab-a35d-f19c359ac1cc&vqitp=d2c99c99-9299-4d0c-a9f6-9b9e169c4348&vqitts=1557367020&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=df5c1639176c55b085697d28af419a15

Me Three explores the intersections of gender identity and missteps of the unapologetically politically incorrect. Marooned in a divided dystopia, individuals struggle to find common ground and reconnect in a post Me Too world with a new organization that forms...called Me Three. Darkly funny and unabashedly crass, Me Three guides us into uncertainty to find our humanity.

The Daydream Theatre Company is traveling from RI To perform this show after a successful run there. Come one, come all!





