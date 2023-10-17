DREAMS OF DRACULA: An Immersive Masquerade Experience is Now Playing at Musica NYC

The event will run through November 11, 2023.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

DREAMS OF DRACULA: An Immersive Masquerade Experience is Now Playing at Musica NYC

Dreams of Dracula is now playing at Musica NYC: 637 W 50th Street, New York, NY 10019. The event will run through November 11, 2023.

Step into the Dracula universe retold as an immersive vampire theatrical play. Walk through the darkness of Castle Dracula, meet The Virgin and the Vampire.

Two floors and four rooms of the 25,000 square foot venue offer a choose-your-own adventure style journey through the intricate details of Bram Stoker’s original classic vampire novel.

You may engage with Dark Romantics, Lord Byron, John William Polidori, and Mary Shelley. Exchange a bon mot with Oscar Wilde in their famous salon, or step into the Alchemical Study of Sigmund Freud.


Be warned! Hypnosis, tarot readings, scary tales, darkness, flashing lights, thunder, and lightning will all be a part of this experience. You may be touched by our performers.

Attire Note: Your version of black tie is highly suggested on Friday and Saturday nights, but basic black will always get you in the door. For all other shows, all black attire is required for entrance.

Written and Directed by Jonathan Albert and Nicole Coady. Choreography by Arianne Meneses. Music composed by Dian Shuai.




