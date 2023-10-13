DAUGHTERS OF LEDA Comes to Wagner College Theatre Stage One

Performances are on October 19, 20 & 21 at 7:30 p.m. and October 21 & 22 at 2:00 p.m.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

This 2023/24 season, Wagner College theatre's Stage One invites you to witness a masterpiece in the making with the workshop of Daughters of Leda, written and directed by Wagner alum, Remy Van Collen. Daughters of Leda will take audiences on an emotional journey where gods and mortals meet, providing a modern twist on classic stories.

Daughters of Leda is a contemporary retelling of the events of the Iliad and Oresteia through the perspective of the Three Princesses of Sparta: Helen, Clytemnestra, and Phoebe. Filled with fantasy and magic, the play follows the young women as they grow up and grow apart, experiencing love, loss, vengeance, justice, and forgiveness. Through romance, comedy, and drama, Daughters of Leda explores the familial bond between the sisters as their names and stories become myths and legends. Both tragic and heart-warming, Van Collen's writing inspires a deep audience connection to their art.

A proud Wagner alum, Van Collen is a playwright, composer, teaching artist, director, and choreographer from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. While at Wagner, they pursued a BA in Theatre Performance with a Minor in Dance. They performed on stage as Margaret Meade in Hair, Mr. Rich in Celebration, and the ensembles of My One and Only, The Pirates of Penzance, Evita, and more. Van Collen's original works are no stranger to the stages on Wagner College campus, which have hosted the premieres of Guy Friends: A New Musical, The Litmus Test, Daughters of Leda, and This Time Tomorrow: A Song Cycle.

Van Collen is excited to bring their work back to Wagner, "Having the opportunity to premiere my work at my alma mater is an absolute dream come true. This show was born from my time at Wagner, so this feels very full circle. The artists this school and program cultivate are top-tier, and the Staten Island community is an incredibly supportive place to bring about new work. I hope you'll come join us and be part of this act of creation!"

Join in on October 19, 20 & 21 at 7:30 p.m. and October 21 & 22 at 2:00 p.m. All performances of DAUGHTERS OF LEDA will be held in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One venue.

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit wagner.edu/theatre. The Box Office is open 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Tickets are $10.

In the event of illness or testing positive for COVID-19, please contact the box office and the company will do their best to accommodate your ticket request for another date.

The cast includes Emily Alcaide, Sophia Smith, Madeleine Vaillancourt, Madeline Maclellan, Taitum Eddington, Nika Skylar, Emma Cornish, Ava Giglia, Illyana Rosado, and Abby "Bobby" Vicens. Stage Manager Selina Amargo and Lighting Designer Simon Brewster.




