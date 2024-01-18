Company XIV's QUEEN OF HEARTS Returns in March

Fall down a rabbit hole of sensual wonders and surreal delights at Queen of Hearts, Company XIV’s sumptuous ode to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Peer into a decadent dreamworld laced with a mesmerizing blend of stunning circus, shining chanteuses, brilliant burlesque, classical dance, and lavish design. This enchanting fall from innocence returns to Théâtre XIV March 1st for a limited engagement. Mark your calendars—the exclusive presale begins January 22. General ticket sale begins on January 29.

The Champagne Presale will include front row seating and Champagne Couches for 2 people. If you book during the time of Jan 22 and January 29 you will save 25% with promo code PRESALE.

The cast includes LEXXE and Emily Stockwell as Alice, Brandon Looney and Madison Rose as the Queen of Hearts. Classic characters including White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Tweedles, Caterpillar, and Cheshire Cats are shared by Company members Joey Columbus, Erin Dillon, Morgan Doelp, Phillip Evans, Duane Gosa, Nicholas Katen, Alisa Mae, Nolan, Clairisa S. Patton, and Syrena

“I’m thrilled to put Company XIV’s unique stamp on Lewis Caroll’s beloved story,” says Creator and Director Austin Mccormick. “So many patrons and performers have such a fondness for the Alice books, and I’ve reimagined our version as a whimsical, decadent, and naughty adventure. The previous version of the show really resonated with fans in 2019. At the time it was our longest running show. We are thrilled to bring it back with even more surprises, original music, and delicious cocktails. LEXXE, who has written several fabulous original songs and plays Alice, is such a talented songwriter and performer. Her classical background and musical sensibilities make her the perfect collaborator for this production. I’m thrilled and excited for the world to hear her new music.”

The creative team includes Creator, Director and Choreographer Austin Mccormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Songwriter LEXXE, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Julian Evans, Wig Designers Bryan Gonzale and Charlie August Kellogg, Rehearsal Director Nicolas Katen and Costume Shop ManagerJana Violante.