Company XIV's QUEEN OF HEARTS Returns in March

Performances begin March 1.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Michael Witkes as Pink Pancake To Star In TODAY YOU ARE A MAN! at The Tank Photo 3 Michael Witkes as Pink Pancake To Star In TODAY YOU ARE A MAN! at The Tank
The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical Photo 4 The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical

Company XIV's QUEEN OF HEARTS Returns in March

Fall down a rabbit hole of sensual wonders and surreal delights at Queen of Hearts, Company XIV’s sumptuous ode to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Peer into a decadent dreamworld laced with a mesmerizing blend of stunning circus, shining chanteuses, brilliant burlesque, classical dance, and lavish design. This enchanting fall from innocence returns to Théâtre XIV March 1st for a limited engagement. Mark your calendars—the exclusive presale begins January 22. General ticket sale begins on January 29.

The Champagne Presale will include front row seating and Champagne Couches for 2 people. If you book during the time of Jan 22 and January 29 you will save 25% with promo code PRESALE.  

The cast includes LEXXE and Emily Stockwell as Alice, Brandon Looney and Madison Rose as the Queen of Hearts. Classic characters including White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Tweedles, Caterpillar, and Cheshire Cats are shared by Company members Joey Columbus, Erin Dillon, Morgan Doelp, Phillip Evans, Duane Gosa, Nicholas Katen, Alisa Mae, Nolan, Clairisa S. Patton, and Syrena

“I’m thrilled to put Company XIV’s unique stamp on Lewis Caroll’s beloved story,” says Creator and Director Austin Mccormick. “So many patrons and performers have such a fondness for the Alice books, and I’ve reimagined our version as a whimsical, decadent, and naughty adventure. The previous version of the show really resonated with fans in 2019. At the time it was our longest running show. We are thrilled to bring it back with even more surprises, original music, and delicious cocktails. LEXXE, who has written several fabulous original songs and plays Alice, is such a talented songwriter and performer. Her classical background and musical sensibilities make her the perfect collaborator for this production. I’m thrilled and excited for the world to hear her new music.”

The creative team includes Creator, Director and Choreographer Austin Mccormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Songwriter LEXXE, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Julian Evans, Wig Designers Bryan Gonzale and Charlie August Kellogg, Rehearsal Director Nicolas Katen and Costume Shop ManagerJana Violante.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Houses on the Moon Announces The Cast For The World Premiere Of HOTEL HAPPY Photo
Houses on the Moon Announces The Cast For The World Premiere Of HOTEL HAPPY

Houses on the Moon Theater Company has announced the cast for their upcoming world premiere of the play HOTEL HAPPY, written by Camilo Almonacid (The Assignment), directed by Estefanía Fadul (Repertorio Español's Eva Luna), and featuring puppet direction by Matt Acheson (Broadway's War Horse).

2
The Living Room Announces World Premiere Of STORIES TO GET US THROUGH THE NIGHT: An I Photo
The Living Room Announces World Premiere Of STORIES TO GET US THROUGH THE NIGHT: An Interactive Play

The Living Room has announced the upcoming production of Stories to Get Us Through the Night, an interactive theatrical experience where audience members use candles to explore a branching narrative.

3
Baryshnikov Arts Unveils 2024 Spring Performances Featuring Film, Dance, Music & More Photo
Baryshnikov Arts Unveils 2024 Spring Performances Featuring Film, Dance, Music & More

Baryshnikov Arts announces its 2024 Spring Season featuring film, dance, music, visual art, opera, and puppetry. The season includes newly commissioned projects and will take place at the Jerome Robbins Theater in NYC.

4
THE WHOLE OF TIME, Argentinian Play Inspired by THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Extends Run at Torn P Photo
THE WHOLE OF TIME, Argentinian Play Inspired by THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Extends Run at Torn Page

Joben Productions has extended the U.S. premiere of The Whole of Time by celebrated Argentinian playwright Romina Paula in a translation by Jean Graham-Jones to February 11. 

More Hot Stories For You

Houses on the Moon Announces The Cast For The World Premiere Of HOTEL HAPPYHouses on the Moon Announces The Cast For The World Premiere Of HOTEL HAPPY
The Living Room Announces World Premiere Of STORIES TO GET US THROUGH THE NIGHT: An Interactive PlayThe Living Room Announces World Premiere Of STORIES TO GET US THROUGH THE NIGHT: An Interactive Play
Baryshnikov Arts Unveils 2024 Spring Performances Featuring Film, Dance, Music & MoreBaryshnikov Arts Unveils 2024 Spring Performances Featuring Film, Dance, Music & More
THE WHOLE OF TIME, Argentinian Play Inspired by THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Extends Run at Torn PageTHE WHOLE OF TIME, Argentinian Play Inspired by THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Extends Run at Torn Page

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2 in Off-Off-Broadway Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)Tracker
Ashley LaLonde: HOMECOMING in Off-Off-Broadway Ashley LaLonde: HOMECOMING
The Green Room 42 (1/21-1/21)Tracker
Character Night in Off-Off-Broadway Character Night
Magnet Theater (2/11-2/11)
Dessoff Choirs Presents Valerie Capers' Dessoff Choirs Presents Valerie Capers' "Sojourner"
Union Theological Seminary (2/24-2/24)
Art in Focus: Debbie Lawson at Rockefeller Center in Off-Off-Broadway Art in Focus: Debbie Lawson at Rockefeller Center
Rockefeller Center (11/20-1/19)
All Together Now in Off-Off-Broadway All Together Now
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (2/21-2/21)
Jekyll & Hyde in Off-Off-Broadway Jekyll & Hyde
SoHo Playhouse (1/16-1/28)
Nina Conti's The Dating Show in Off-Off-Broadway Nina Conti's The Dating Show
The Soho Playhouse (2/14-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You