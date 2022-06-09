Comedy Show MANHATTAN MYTHS Coming To The PIT

People interested in mythology can find statues and paintings of mythological creatures in Manhattan's museums. The Greek and Roman gods, however, have now given birth to a new comedy show at the PIT that finds humor in myths moved to Manhattan.

As part of its summer programming, the PIT, at 154 W 29th St, is presenting a new, original and hilarious comedy show titled 'Manhattan Myths' performing July 22nd to Aug. 7th. 'Myths' is an entertaining, thought-provoking production featuring a stellar cast of nine performers in a series of shorts, based on myths set in Manhattan, with a comedic spin. Tickets are $17 online.

A 1980 movie was memorably titled 'The Gods Must Be Crazy', but in this show we find out that they can also be, in the right hands, funny.

This production, including performers who worked at venues such as the PIT and Second City, presents comic skits/scenes around the theme of "myths with a twist" set in Manhattan. The show is directed by Christopher James and written by Claude Solnik.

The all-star cast includes Atticus Cain, Tanya Chattman, Isaiah Rothstein, Chaz McCormack, Dana Segal, Ryan Tramont, Emily Vaeth, Haley Walter and Nick Zelletz. Lighting is being designed by Cat J. Cusick.

"If there's anything the world very much needs most and more than ever right now, it's connection and laughter," Christopher James, 'Manhattan Myths' director, says. "We want to bring fun and delight, intrigue and wonder and offer this same connection and emotion, this journey and joy, to audiences. The show is intended as a pause and a reprieve from the disconnect we see just outside our doors and the world around us. So, and very simply, let's make art and just have fun."

In a series of farcical and surreal situations, James and actor Emily Vaeth, who also serves as co-assistant director, work with talented actors and lighting designer Cat. J. Cusick who brings her own artistry to the show.

The production is meant to mine old-fashioned myths for ways to put New Yorkers in extraordinary circumstances as we watch waiters take revenge, imaginations run wild and dance instructors leap off the screen and into the living room.

Throw into the mix a driver who seems to engage in time travel as well as geographic travel and you get a comic universe lifted out of different types of mythology and magic.

"Once you're talking mythology, pretty much anything can happen. Not that it can't, anyway," Solnik said. "Myths give us lots of great characters and situations. When you start to put those characters at parties and in general in Manhattan, you can find some silly situations and funny circumstances."

In Manhattan Myths, we meet a genie fed up by all the expectations of people who believe he has to follow rules designed by Disney. Weary of holding up the world, Atlas interviews people for the job. Then there is someone who gets a box for her birthday with very mythic contents. Cupid has one too many at a cocktail party.

"Greek and Roman mythology has always fascinated me and we've hand-picked and designed each weekend to include some different pieces and scenes," James said. "We're offering discounted prices if you wish to attend more than one weekend and continue the connection and adventures we're creating,"

James added that "'Manhattan Myths' combines a decades long love for these stories, puts them in contemporary and New York scenarios we've all experienced and lived, and couldn't be more desired and apropos."

He had another piece of advice, however, for attendees of this show that mixes myth, magic and Manhattan.

"Let the hilarity and shenanigans ensue," James said. "Oh, but do be leery of the Sirens, upon entry."

THE PIT LOFT Theater, 154 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, Between 6th and 7th Sts. Shows are Fri. July 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Sat. July 23 at 7 p.m. Sun. July 24 at 7 p.m.; Fri. July 29, 6:30 p.m., Sat. July 30 at 3 p.m. and Sun. July 31 at 7 p.m.; Fri. August 5 at 6:30 p.m., Sat. August 6 at 3 p.m. and Sun. August 7 at 7 p.m. . https://thepit-nyc.com, https://thepit-nyc.com/events/manhattan-myths 212-244-1722.