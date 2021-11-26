Carol Mazhuvancheril's SONG OF JOY to Premiere at The Tank

Carol Mazhuvancheril's SONG OF JOY will premiere at The Tank, December 10-12, 2021. SONG OF JOY is a heartwarming, funny, painfully honest autobiographical show and love letter to all immigrant parents from a young, queer, Malayali son in search of "home".

Song of Joy is an autobiographical play written and performed by Carol Mazhuvancheril which explores how immigrating as a child shapes an individual's family and definition of "home."

Throughout the play, Carol embodies colorful characters from his family to illustrate his experience navigating a life that is constantly in motion. From learning carnatic music in a boarding school in India, to auditioning to be a ballerina in Texas, Carol seeks acceptance from those he loves while coming into his new found "American" identity.

Heartbreaking, funny, & painfully honest, SONG OF JOY is a love letter to all immigrant parents who make immeasurable sacrifices in order to better the lives of their children. And how the children of those immigrants often have to balance what they owe their parents, with what they owe to themselves.

SONG OF JOY is written and performed by Carol Mazhuvancheril, directed by Nicholas Browne, includes original choreography by Alisha Desai, sound design by Sara Vandenheuvel, costumes by Xindi Xu, set and light design by Matthew Dienhart, is stage-managed by Amanda Kettell, and co-produced by Lauren Gundrum. It is presented by The Tank, a home for emerging artists, with support from The Center at West Park.

Performances are set for:

Friday 12/10 @ 7pm

Saturday 12/11 @ 2pm and 7pm

Sunday 12/12 @ 2pm

Tickets ($15-$30) are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1087682

The performance will run approximately 65 minutes with no intermission.