Carol Kane & Jeremy Shamos Star In Playing On Air's HEDGEHOG YEARS

Emmy winner Carol Kane (Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Wicked, The Princess Bride) and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park, Meteor Shower) star in Lily Akerman's mischievous and heartbreaking short play, HEDGEHOG YEARS, the second place winner of Playing on Air's 2018 James Stevenson Prize. Directed by Tony winner Judith Ivey, the episode will debut on the Playing on Air podcast this Sunday, May 26th.

When he was five, Theo (Shamos) met his best friend: an excitable hedgehog (Kane) who loves leftovers and longs to go to summer camp. Now, sifting through his memories, Theo must try to make sense of the days when he ran away from home and started living like an animal. Hedgehog Years is an adventure for anyone who's ever ached to return to childhood. After the play, host Claudia Catania joins the company for a behind-the-scenes discussion of imagination and animal instincts.

The James Stevenson Prize for Comedic Short Plays honors The New Yorker cartoonist James Stevenson, who told stories of human comedy with energy and economy. Playing on Air's 2019 playwriting competition, which continues to accept open submissions until May 31st, will welcome three guest judges: Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, humorist & Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal, and a yet-to-be-announced panelist. For more information about the Stevenson Prize, visit: https://playingonair.org/stevenson2019

On public radio and podcast, Playing on Air is the home of America's greatest playwrights, actors, and directors - a new way to experience theater. Each short audio play features electric performances and intimate conversations with stars from stage & screen. Recent episodes have featured Timothée Chalamet, Audra McDonald, Michelle Williams, Zoe Kazan, Adam Driver, Denis O'Hare, and David Harbour in plays by Lynn Nottage, David Auburn, Julia Cho, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies, Ngozi Anyanwu, and David Ives.

To listen, subscribe on iTunes (http://bit.ly/PlayingOnAir), search 'Playing on Air' in your favorite podcasting app, or stream at playingonair.org





