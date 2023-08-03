CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Wild Project

Nick Payne's award-winning show will play for a limited-engagement of two nights only at the renowned theatre in East Village (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009).

Tickets are on sale now as of August 1st.

Nick Payne's award-winning romantic drama "Constellations" explores the cosmic collision of romance and relativity. Marianne, a physicist, and Roland, a beekeeper, meet at a barbecue and their lives are forever changed. Set in the multiverse, their relationship takes unexpected twists dictated by choice and the infinite possibilities of the universe. Discover the poetic and thought-provoking exploration of life, love, and the ever-expanding universes we inhabit in this captivating play.

Constellations features a script by British playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne. The production is directed by Hannah Katz (Barrington Stage Company) and stars Mya Ison (Lorena: A Tabloid Epic, NYTW/Dartmouth) as Marianne and Travis Doughty (Blue Bloods, CBS) as Roland.

Constellations features sound design by Marion Ayers (Into the Woods and Once Upon a One More Time, Shakespeare Theater Company), lighting design by McKenna Ebert (Ride the Cyclone, McCarter Theatre Center), costume design by Isabel Martin (Luna, Actors Theatre of Louisville), intimacy direction by Becca Freeman (The Village, The Tank), dialect coaching by Jackie Romankow (The Salamander and the Impediment, pinkFROG), and ASL coaching by Gigi Juras (Laure, The Tank). The production's stage management is taken on by Ashlee Reed (Cornflake Pie, Wild Project NYC).

Nick Payne (Playwright): Constellations premiered at The Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in London and transferred to the West End in 2012, where it received universally glowing reviews. It received the 2012 London Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play and was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best New Play. In 2015 Constellations transferred to Broadway, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson. It is now being seen in regional theatres across the US, Canada and Australia. Payne won the prestigious George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright in 2009 (If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet, produced at London's Bush Theatre in 2009 and New York's Roundabout Theatre in 2012), the 2012 Harold Pinter Playwright's Award and a 2014 Oliver Award Nomination for Best New Comedy (The Same Deep Water as Me). He studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama and the University of York and was part of the Royal Court Young Writers Programme, making his debut at The Royal Court Theatre in 2010 with his comedy Wanderlust. His work has since been seen at premiere theatres in London and New York. This past year, his new play Elegy premiered at London's Donmar Warehouse while his Incognito made its American debut at Manhattan Theatre Club in New York. Nick also writes regularly for film and TV. He has adapted Julian Barnes' Man Booker Prize-winning novel The Sense Of An Ending for BBC Films, to be released in 2017 starring Jim Broadbent. In development are an adaptation of David Nicholls' Us as a three-part TV drama for the BBC, and Wanderlust, his original six-part television series for Drama Republic and the BBC.

Hannah Katz (Director): Hannah Katz is a Theater Practioner who focuses on Directing, Producing, and Arts Administration. Hannah's philosophy of work centers on radical empathy and joy through the use of theatrical devices. Hailing from Florida, Hannah is proud to have worked at Barrington Stage Company, Bay Street Theater Company, The Other Side of Silence, and The National Women's Theatre Festival alongside other creative homes. Some projects she is particularly proud of include The Laramie Project (Director, BSC Youth Theater), The Bald Soprano (Director, Florida State University School of Theater Act 2), and This Event Does Not Exist (Conceiver/Performer). She's incredibly thankful for this Underbelly Productions debut.

Mya Ison (Marianne): Mya Ison is an actor, writer, and singer from North Carolina. New York acting credits include Lorena (NYTW/Dartmouth), Mary Gets Hers (The Playwrights' Realm), A Moving Picture (JPP), Cornflake Pie (Wild Project). She is a Bay Area Playwright's Festival 46 Finalist for her play Laure. Boston University Grad. Learn more about her work at myaison.com!

Travis Doughty (Roland): Travis Doughty is a New York-based actor hailing from Portland, Maine. TV credits: Blue Bloods (CBS). New York Theater credits: Cornflake Pie (Wild Project), Here I Am: A New Musical (Feinstein's 54 Below). Other Regional Theater Credits: The Inheritance (SpeakEasy Stage Boston - Thomas Derragh Emerging Artist Award, Elliot Norton Award for Best Play Midsize Theater), Spring Awakening, Joseph and the Amazing..., A Chorus Line, Jesus Christ Superstar (STAR Theatre). BFA Acting Boston University. Instagram: @travis_doughty.