CINDY OF ARC Sets Pre-Midterm Benefit Mini-Tour Across NYC

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The acclaimed rock musical Cindy of Arc is back with a Pre-Midterm/Martyrs with Benefits Mini-Tour throughout the NYC tri-state area. Benefiting area organizations and social justice programs with special guests, including comedy legend Lizz Winstead on Oct. 30, performances are scheduled for Monday, October 19 and Friday, October 30 at the Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street in Manhattan), and Thursday, October 22 at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Avenue, Williamsburg) with other locations to be announced shortly. The band includes Scott Stein, Dan Barman, and Zac Larson.

Proceeds from the performances will benefit The Writer's Lab (October 19), the preeminent developmental screenwriting lab for women over forty; The Brave House (October 22), a non-profit supporting young immigrant women in Brooklyn; and Abortion Access Front (October 30), introduced by AAF's founder, comedy legend and co-creator of “The Daily Show,” Lizz Winstead.

Cindy of Arc is about the problem men have with lying and where that's gotten the rest of us. Think American Utopia but with expletives, politics, religion, dogs, Nazis, ten songs, no David Byrne, and no Utopia. And no choreographer. And no money. And it's a comedy. And we wear our shoes. But otherwise, very similar. Or, imagine, if you will, a sort of version of the new bestseller Yesteryear, which we haven't read, except it's about an Upper West Side dog mom who teleports to 15th Century France to assume the mantle of Joan of Arc, and the mom is a non-violent, potty-mouthed, feminist atheist Jewish activist who hasn't ridden a horse since she fell off one at summer camp. But, again, otherwise very similar.

“Frankly, I'd hoped to retire my horse, Buttons, after this last election, but for some reason the world keeps demanding political, feminist, subversive, comedic work, with rock songs and a hot band, and so we'll be here, performing Cindy of Arc until the Twelfth of Never or a woman becomes president, whichever comes first,” says Cynthia Kaplan. “My one hope is that people leave the theater having laughed hard, sung along when invited to but not when not, been outraged, then headed back out of the theater inspired to do something. Performances of Cindy of Arc have raised over $12,000 for local and national reproductive rights organizations. We're pretty chuffed about that.”

Cindy of Arc was a finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater and has appeared to critical acclaim from coast to coast.

Time Out New York said, “You'll laugh until you can't breathe,” and CBS News Commentator Nancy Giles calls Cynthia Kaplan “the funniest, funkiest white girl I've seen.” Provincetown Magazine says, “Kaplan straps on a guitar and starts dismantling thousands of years of history with jokes, power chords, and one blisteringly funny song after another.” Cindy of Arc has also been called “A laugh-out-loud event” (Maryland Theatre Guide), "Brilliant and blistering” (NWTheatre.org), “Outrageously hilarious” (DelcoCultureVultures.com), “epically funny, and hyper-intelligent” (Folk Music Notebook Radio), “Hilarious...The show gave me early 90's riot grrl political anarcho-punk folk meets Violent Femmes-style pop-rock” (Baltimore Fishbowl), “Raucously successful...A one-woman rock-n-roll tour through human history, mythology, literature, and more” (WBJC Radio, Maryland), and "Cindy of Arc is amazing. You are going to have a ball. Cynthia Kaplan is a genius” (Comedian Judy Gold).

Cindy of Arc recently enjoyed a monthly residency at NYC's famed Laurie Beechman Theatre. It was first produced as a concert film shot during the pandemic in a barn on Cape Cod and premiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film Festival. In 2022, the show was workshopped on stage at Dixon Place Theater and the Five Angels Theater. Since then, Cindy of Arc has enjoyed several regional productions, including at NYC's historic Bitter End, the 50th anniversary season of Seattle's Tony Award-winning Intiman Theatre, Baltimore Theatre Project, Bridge Street Theatre (Catskills), the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, and The Gifford House in Provincetown.

For tickets at The Triad Theater benefits ($35-$250, plus fees) visit:

https://www.instantseats.com/?fuseaction=home.venue&amp;artistID=39401&amp;venueID=526

For tickets at Brooklyn Art Haus benefit ($28.57) visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cindy-of-arc-tickets-1998515319118?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information, visit https://www.cindyofarc.com/.

The runtime is 65 minutes, no intermission.

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