CARNIVALIZE THE MATTER: VIBRATION, ELECTICITY AND MOLECULARITY to be Presented at Theaterlab
The event will take place on October 17th at 6pm.
Carnivalize the Matter: Vibration, Electricity and Molecularity is a multidisciplinary, alchemical and artistic experiment that seeks to decompose and de-represent images, sounds, texts and things as a way of experiencing their vibrations.
A demiurge-alchemical-scientist investigates the constitution of matter in his laboratory. Does matter think? Do objects speak? Does a broken fan have a soul? The purpose of this lab is to subvert relationships between body and thing or creator and creature, making room for the insignificance and uselessness of things based on their (de)composition. Let's listen to the soul-vibration of things.
The project is part of a work-in-regress device called Devising minor worlds: agency and (de)composition in real-time by Grupo Desvio from Brazil, which is currently developing this project in New York. It is a real-time creation device that proposes to investigate the ontology of objects and nature, displacing human subjectivity from the center to the margins. A device decomposed by countless objects, cameras, lights, microphones, technologies, useless and garbage. The project is not interested in what things represent, but in what they evoke from their form and agency.
This program is made possible by the New York City Artist Corps
Cast and Crew
Presented by Grupo Desvio
Director, performance and lighting designer: Rodrigo Fischer
Dramaturg and assistant director: Gil Roberto
Art director, graphic designer and props designer: Yasmin Santana
Costume designer and props designer: Patrícia Marjorie
Video designer: Brent Felker
Sound designer: Marcio Monteiro
Producer and marketing director: Gio Mielle
About the event
When: October 17th at 6pm
Where: Theaterlab (357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY)
RSPV: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1T0GmYbP5pEAaiD02STDx4JIKLO8ysi4Ppe3FvbI4Unw/edit