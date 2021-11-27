CAN WE TALK?: What The Pandemic And WWII Have In Common to Make its New York Debut Next Month

From the not-for-profit theatre company, Infinite Variety Productions, in partnership with FrigidNYC, comes the theatrical and streaming premiere of Can We Talk?.

It is summer 2020. Two roommates, Kaitlyn and Frances, stuck inside their NYC apartment, avoid talking about coronavirus, BLM, unemployment, and Frances' move by reenacting the story of Carla Horowitz, a WWII women airforce service pilot. Chairs become planes, resistance bands transform into weapons. Using the whimsy of Hook and Pinter-like pauses, Infinite Variety Productions returns to live, in-person performance with the theatrical premiere of Can We Talk? This 90 minute piece of original documentary theatre playfully and tragically examines the inescapable cycle of history.

The upcoming docudrama will make its premiere December 2nd and run for two weekends at The Kraine Theatre, located at 85 East 4th street. It will also be streaming online.

December 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th - all 7:00PM shows

With a special talkback with Lynn Yonally, daughter of WASP Lillian Yonally, on Sunday, December 5th, directly following the show.

For tickets, click here: https://www.frigid.nyc/event/689794:13

With source material taken directly from her interview with the late Carla Howard Horowitz, WWII WASP, playwright Ashley Adelman crafts a subtle, political, and tragic script. There were 1,074 women who were part of the WASP program (1,102 serving their country when you add the 28 "Originals" in the WAFS). The women risked their lives, testing out planes before the men, giving target practice for new pilots and so much more. The program was disbanded and it was years before anyone acknowledged what these women accomplished. Through this 90 minute play, the audience will finally get the chance to meet the strong and fearless pilot, Carla Horowitz. They will also have the opportunity to draw their own connections between the WASP program and the lives of our two contemporary protagonists, living through the coronavirus pandemic.

A previous play produced by Infinite Variety Productions and written by Ashley Adelman, In Their Footsteps, recently toured Italy as part of the OnStage Festival, had a run in Australia in 2020, and is published by Smith Scripts.

Infinite Variety Productions (IVP) is a registered 501c3 theatre company dedicated to spotlighting women who have gone unnoticed throughout history and demanding awareness of women's roles in historical, current, and possible events. They collaborate, educate, and engage by using Documentary Theatre to explore how and why history repeats itself and look at the human moments within these elevated historical moments, hosting talk-backs with experts in the subject matter of their work, and performing in alternative, environmental spaces, such as museums and memorials.

Health care workers, veterans, and the children of Women Air Service Pilots are eligible for 20% off with promo codes HEALTH or VETERAN.

