Broadway Meets Bowery Poetry Showcase Next Month

Broadway stars performing alongside performance poets on the world-renowned Bowery Poetry stage (308 Bowery) in the heart of the East Village. On Sunday, September 29, a one night only showcase will take place combining the best talents from the glitziest Broadway houses with the best spoken word artists from underground stages all over NYC to show just how blurred the lines between these seemingly separate worlds really can be when you let artists be artists.

The Broadway side of the bill will feature performances by Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical), Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hamilton), Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical), Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Kinky Boots), and others. The spoken word side of the evening will feature National Poetry Slam Finalist Sam Rush (@rushupyup), poet & playwright Taylor Steele (@iamtaylorsteele), cellist & singer/songwriter Jenson Smith (@jensonperson), and more. The night will be emcee'd by longtime PoetNY open mic host & Bowery Poetry Executive Director Mason Granger (@masongranger).

In addition to live performance, there will also be a silent auction of select original prints and special Broadway Meets Bowery paraphernalia autographed by the evening's performers. All proceeds go to benefit Bowery Arts and Science, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates Bowery Poetry.

Doors open at 7pm, with performances beginning promptly at 8pm. Tickets are $45 dollars with advance purchase recommended and includes one (1) complimentary glass of wine for guests over 21.

BUY ADVANCE TICKETS:

https://bowerypoetryfundraiser.brownpapertickets.com/





