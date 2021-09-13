Boomerang Theatre Company to Return to Live, In-Person Performances with COMEDY OF ERRORS

BOOMERANG THEATRE COMPANY has announced their triumphant return to live in-person theater with William Shakespeare's COMEDY OF ERRORS, directed by Scott Ebersold. COMEDY OF ERRORS will play four performances only at The Tea Room at The Prince George Hotel (15 East 27th Street, NYC). Performances begin Friday, September 24 at 7:30pm and continue through Sunday, September 26 at 3pm. Tickets are FREE and available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/boomerang-theatre-company/the-comedy-of-errors-92431. Press are invited to all performances.

Twin siblings both named Antipholus and their servants, both named Dromio, were shipwrecked in a violent storm. As one pair of Antipholus and Dromio arrive in Ephesus in search of their long-lost twins, they find themselves greeted like old friends...but everyone is behaving very strangely...

"The Comedy of Errors is Boomerang's 20th Free Shakespeare production," says Boomerang Artistic Director Tim Errickson. "We are thrilled to bring artists and audiences together for this show."

"The Comedy of Errors, which is at its heart about mistaken identity, reconciliation, and new possibilities, reminds us that comedy and escapism can be a way to cope with the challenges life presents us," states Ebersold. "At this moment of reopening, it is important to not only reflect on the last 18 months but also celebrate coming together again. So, that is exactly what the ensemble and I are doing: we're getting all dressed up, and we're throwing a party! We're celebrating the return of live theatre, the joy of artistic collaboration, and just how fun it is when things go terribly wrong!"

The production stars Erika Amato*, Emily Ann Banks, Nicholas-Tyler Corbin, Amy Crossman*, Jessica Giannone, Anthony F. Lalor* (Classical Theatre of Harlem), Roger Lipson* (original OB Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Anthony Michael Martinez* (Romeo and Juliet @Classic Stage Co), Lance C. Roberts* (Bway's Aladdin), Shannon Stowe*, Yeena Sung* (TV's "Younger'), Logan Thomason, and Viet Vo*.

The production features scenic and lighting design by Dan Stearns costume design by Kim Griffin, and sound design by Jacob Subotnick. Jodi Witherell (NYIT Stage Managr of the Year) is the stage manager and Dan Renkin is the fight director. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

COMEDY OF ERRORS plays FOUR performances only:

Friday, Sept 24th at 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept 25th at 3pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, Sept 26th at 3pm

All tickets are free. Available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/boomerang-theatre-company/the-comedy-of-errors-92431.

Running Time: 95 minutes