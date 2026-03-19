Blue Hill Troupe to Stage RUDDIGORE at El Museo del Barrio This April

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The Blue Hill Troupe (BHT), New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 102nd season with six performances of Gilbert & Sullivan's Ruddigore; or, The Witch's Curse at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio on New York's Upper East Side (1230 Fifth Avenue, between 104th and 105th Streets), April 15-19, 2026. All net proceeds benefit Kings County Tennis League (KCTL). Tickets can be purchased here.

Ruddigore, Gilbert & Sullivan's eighth full-length operetta, represents the duo at the height of their comic and melodic powers. A delightfully twisted tale of cursed baronets, gadabout ghosts, reluctant villains, and professional bridesmaids, it's a spookily fun night of musical comedy, melodrama, and topsy-turvy romance. BHT's production is directed by Adrienne Boris and music directed by David Schmidt, with choreography by Sabrina Karlin. The principal cast features Alan Abrams*, David Bell, Lynn V. Clark, Cory Clines, Lauren Cupples*, Leanne Gonzalez-Singer, Erik Hanson, Alice J. Lambert, Joanne Lessner*, Chazmond J. Peacock*, Kathleen Raab, Sarah Rhoads, Win Rutherfurd, Sami Sallaway, Angela Scorese, Matt Singer, Paul Mitchell Wilder, Kathy Yellen, Neal Young*, and Natan Zamansky. (*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

Supporting local charities through the proceeds of ticket and ad sales has been central to the Blue Hill Troupe's mission for over a century. To date, the Troupe has raised more than $12 million (adjusted for inflation) for a wide variety of New York City charities, including Children's Aid Society, Covenant House, Rocking the Boat, Young People's Chorus of NYC, and many more.

Kings County Tennis League is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a mission to combine tennis and education to ignite the potential of children (ages 3-18) in and around Brooklyn Public Housing. KCTL got its start in 2010, when founder Michael McCasland was playing at a neglected tennis court near Marcy Houses. Today, KCTL has expanded to six public housing developments, ten children's and community centers, and three tennis partner locations in Brooklyn.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Blue Hill Troupe," said Joe Ceriello, KCTL's Executive Director. "Their commitment to community, creativity, and generosity aligns perfectly with our mission to use tennis as a vehicle for youth development. Together, we can expand opportunities for kids living in public housing and show the power of collaboration between the arts and athletics."

The Blue Hill Troupe got its start in 1924, when a group of New Yorkers mounted a production of Gilbert & Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore at their summer home in Blue Hill, Maine; they relocated to New York City in 1926, and-except for 1929, 2020, and 2021-have performed a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta every year since. The tradition of producing a Broadway-style musical in addition to Gilbert & Sullivan was adopted in 1984. Today, the all-volunteer company includes more than 500 active and associate members who collectively manage every aspect of production, from building sets and sewing costumes to performing with a full orchestra. All Troupe shows are professionally directed.

Performance Schedule

Ruddigore; or, The Witch's Curse (Book by W.S. Gilbert; Music by Sir Arthur Sullivan)

Directed by Adrienne Boris; Music directed by David Schmidt; Choreographed by Sabrina Karlin

April 15, 16, 17 & 18 at 7:30 p.m.

April 18 & 19 at 2 p.m.

El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., NYC

Tickets: $45-110

Payment in excess of $20 per ticket is tax deductible to the extent provided by law. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more (email tickets@bht.org)

For more information about the Blue Hill Troupe, please visit www.bht.org, Facebook.com/BHT.org and @BlueHillTroupe. For more information about Kings County Tennis League, please visit www.kingscountytennisleague.org