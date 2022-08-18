Bare Book Club NYC Reads From Blockbuster Movies

Bare Book Club NYC is back at City Reliquary for their last show of the season.

Bare Book Club is a group of beautiful performers who love to read...naked. That's it.

Each month we bring you a rotating cast for this nude literary salon of themed readings for your enjoyment.

For the August show, the company will be celebrating summer blockbusters and big name flicks to round out the summer. Think Jaws, Face/Off, Str Wars, and other big names in movies! Readings will range from articles, books, slash fiction, and more - so bring some popcorn and let us entertain you in the nude!

The August cast includes readers:

Mx Macabre

Cochina Divina

Regal Mortis

and your resident host, Anja Keister.

This is an all-vax event. Please bring proof of vaccination for entry.

TIMES

Doors: 7:30pm

Show: 8:00pm-10:00pm

TICKETS

Front Row Seating: $28

General Admission: $22

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192071®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwithfriends.co%2Fevent%2F14815856%2Fbare_book_club_reads_blockbusters?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1