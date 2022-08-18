Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bare Book Club NYC Reads From Blockbuster Movies

For the August show, the company will be celebrating summer blockbusters and big name flicks to round out the summer.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Bare Book Club NYC is back at City Reliquary for their last show of the season.
Bare Book Club is a group of beautiful performers who love to read...naked. That's it.
Each month we bring you a rotating cast for this nude literary salon of themed readings for your enjoyment.

For the August show, the company will be celebrating summer blockbusters and big name flicks to round out the summer. Think Jaws, Face/Off, Str Wars, and other big names in movies! Readings will range from articles, books, slash fiction, and more - so bring some popcorn and let us entertain you in the nude!

The August cast includes readers:
Mx Macabre
Cochina Divina
Regal Mortis
and your resident host, Anja Keister.

This is an all-vax event. Please bring proof of vaccination for entry.

TIMES
Doors: 7:30pm
Show: 8:00pm-10:00pm

TICKETS
Front Row Seating: $28
General Admission: $22
Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192071®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwithfriends.co%2Fevent%2F14815856%2Fbare_book_club_reads_blockbusters?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





