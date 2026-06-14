BRILLIANT TRACES To Be Performed At The Sonnet Theater

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Methexis Productions will present its second Off-Off Broadway production, Brilliant Traces by playwright Cindy Lou Johnson.

Directed by acclaimed theater artist Naomi Bailis, Brilliant Traces stars Olivia Sinnott* as Rosannah Deluce and Henry Morehouse as Henry Harry. Set amidst the frozen isolation of the Alaskan wilderness, Johnson's hauntingly beautiful play explores loneliness, connection, and the extraordinary ways two people can alter the course of one another's lives.

First premiering in 1989 at the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, Brilliant Traces starred Joan Cusack and Kevin Anderson and quickly established itself as a modern American theatrical gem. The play follows Rosannah, a woman fleeing her own wedding, who crashes into the remote cabin of Henry Harry, a recluse determined to shut himself off from the world. What unfolds is an intimate, unexpected encounter between two people struggling to outrun themselves.

For director Naomi Bailis, the play's enduring power lies in its exploration of human vulnerability and described it as "...the intensity of two people desperately trying to either escape or hide from what makes them human and alive...."

Bailis further describes the central relationship at the heart of the story: "I picture these two people as two rogue planets that get knocked out of their original orbit and somehow find each other in all of the vastness and darkness of space. That's who I think Henry and Rosannah are. They're these two lost people who can't not find each other."

Brilliant Traces marks the second production from Methexis Productions. Founded by theatre-makers Samuel Regueros and Matthew Swain with a commitment to producing dynamic, actor-driven storytelling, Methexis Productions continues its mission of bringing compelling theatrical experiences to New York audiences.

Performances will take place June 25-28 at The Sonnet Theater at The Producers Club. Tickets are available at the Methexis Productions website.





This is an Equity Approved Showcase. Names with a * denotes membership of the Actors' Equity Association.

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