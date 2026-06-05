BRIAR PATCH to Make Mainstage Debut at Midtown International Theatre Festival

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Playwright William Carter announced that his new drama, BRIAR PATCH, will officially transition from a developmental stage reading to a full-scale, mainstage production at the historic comeback season of the Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF) this July.

The announcement comes at a monumental moment for the New York independent theatre community. After a nearly decade-long hiatus, MITF is making a historic return to the stage. In a landmark collaboration, MITF Founder John Chatterton (founder of the original Off-Off Broadway Review) has partnered with indie theatre luminary and promotion executive Jay Michaels and Jessica Jennings to relaunch the festival across the entire three-theatre American Theatre of Actors (ATA) Complex. The festival coincides with the ATA's milestone 50th Anniversary Gala celebration, running as a sprawling hub of creative innovation from June 15 through July 26, 2026.

The journey of BRIAR PATCH is as dynamic as the story it tells. Written by William Carter, a Lecturer of English at Kennesaw State University, the play's genesis sparked from a simple question posed by a family friend: "What if the town of Eatonton, Georgia did a play on Joel Chandler Harris?"

What began as a localized concept quickly developed into a profound, multilayered exploration of human nature. Carter first mounted a reading of the play in March 2026 with student actors at Kennesaw State University. Recognizing the undeniable power of the material, Carter transitioned a majority of that original Georgia cast to New York's Next Step Theatre Festival. Now, the momentum has propelled BRIAR PATCH onto the MITF mainstage roster with a powerhouse blend of original and New York-based talent, including original cast member Nick Smith (reading for Buddy). Casting negotiations are currently underway to lock in acclaimed performers Yayela Antione (Jeanine), Anthony Newkirk (Malcolm Singleton), and Lance Avery Brown (Sherman Singleton) for the full July run.

Set against the backdrop of Eatonton, Georgia, BRIAR PATCH follows a local town pastor who seeks to desperately reconnect with his estranged son by putting on a community play about the town's most famous and polarizing citizen: Joel Chandler Harris, the author of the Br'er Rabbit stories.

What begins as a healing theatrical project quickly ignites an explosive town-wide conflict over race, identity, and the generational cost of confronting the past. Rather than taking a political stance, BRIAR PATCH boldly tackles the concept of "cancel culture" through a deeply human lens, examining how easily we miss out on the blessings and wisdom of historical writers when we judge them strictly through the eyes of today. It is a moving, cautionary tale about the power of judgment without context, the danger of assuming intentions, and how we ultimately wound each other when we only take a surface look.

Before hitting the MITF mainstage in late July, industry professionals, critics, and theatre lovers can catch an exclusive, intimate sneak peek of the script in development on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 5:00 PM at The Producers Club – Grand Theater (358 W 44th Street, NYC)

Briar Patch is the second production to move from the fest. The first being Joel Krantz' Ocean in a Tea Cup. Tickets for the reading are free and available HERE

BRIAR PATCH will receive a premium, high-visibility slot at the ATA Complex during the final weeks of the festival Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 8:15 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8:15 PM, and Sunday, July 26, 2026, at 6:15 PM at The American Theatre of Actors (ATA) 314 W 54th Street, New York City.

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