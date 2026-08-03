BLACKOUT by Catherine Otero-Canton to Premiere at The Tank's LimeFest 2026

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BLACKOUT, a new play by Catherine Otero-Canton, will make its New York City premiere on August 17 as part of The Tank's LimeFest 2026.

Directed by Mariana Miranda, the production was originally developed during Fordham Theatre's Studio season in Fall 2025 and returns in a fully staged production featuring a professional creative team and cast.

Set during a hurricane in Florida, BLACKOUT follows Emilia as she returns home after years away, hoping to reconnect with her family while carrying life-changing news. When the storm knocks out the power, her technology-dependent family is forced to confront one another without distraction. As long-buried resentments, insecurities, and secrets emerge, the family must decide whether honesty will bring them closer together or drive them further apart.

Blending family drama with themes of Reiki, queerness, generational trauma, and Latine identity, BLACKOUT examines the cycles families inherit and the possibility of breaking free from them.

The cast features Marie-Josée Bourelly as Emilia, Olivia Rain McCarthy as Camila, Lorena Monagas as Clara, and Adriel Orlando Garcia as Santiago. Monagas and Garcia appear with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract for this Off-Off Broadway production.

The creative team includes assistant director Ben Miller, production stage manager Jessica Stekloff, assistant stage manager Claudia Melendez, scenic and props designers Ian Rios-Vasquez and Maia Kraskouskas, lighting designer Elijah Warrington, sound designer John Wikaine, Costume Designer Sophia D'Orio, production manager Soraya Rastegar, and producers Jilliyn Acosta and Michiho Shimasaki.

BLACKOUT will be presented Monday, August 17, at 9:30 p.m. at The Tank as part of LimeFest 2026.

LimeFest is The Tank's annual festival celebrating new work by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, non-binary, or gender non-conforming. Curated by Meghan Finn and Hannah Yurfest, the festival showcases original performances from the next generation of theatre-makers.

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