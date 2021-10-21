BIRD: A SOLO SHOW to be Presented at The Kraine Theater

A solo stand-up/theatrical production that demands to exist. Overcoming childhood sexual abuse, she disassociates imagining people as animals. BIRD is a solo play: part stand-up, part memoir, part fever dream created by Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) and Barbara Pitts McAdams (Laramie Project). A new age solo piece that aims towards sharing and uplifting a story of sexual trauma through the elements of comedy & theatre. A solo show using elements of stand-up & memoir to tell the relevant story of BIRD. The personal story begs the question, can Bird soar above sexual abuse? She disassociates imagining people as animals, coping through comedy and imagination.

Vincent is a stand-up, activist, and theatre artist in New York City. Previously, in her capacity as March For Our Lives NY State Action Director, Kylie is a frequent speaker & producer for art & activism events. As an actor/sketch artist, Kylie has been seen in NBC's pilot "Gen Z," Adult Swim's "Digikiss," and UCB NYC's Hells Kitchen, Main Stage. Kylie has traveled to Europe for Stand-up in her Amsterdam Tour & been published in multiple outlets for her comedy writing such as LOL Comedy & Points In Case. With her first full-length play BIRD, Kylie brings her loves of comedy, activism, and theatre together, sharing her story and a cathartic, empowering message about sexual violence and survivorship.

Warning: this performance contains content about sexual abuse

Full vaccination (two weeks past final dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J) is required for all audience members, staff, and performers. You can prove your vaccination status with

Your vaccine card

The NY Excelsior app or NJ Docket app

A photo of your vaccine card with matching photo ID

Masking is required for audience and staff

Masks may be removed while seated in the back of the theater to enjoy drinks provided the bar is open and an empty row is left between masked and unmasked sections.

Audience members seated in the front section of the theater will be fully masked at all times.

Audience members and performers are required to fill out a contact tracing form upon arrival.

Seating is limited to half normal capacity with space left between parties.

The theater is equipped with a ventilation system capable of completely replacing the air in the space every ten minutes.

Surfaces are sanitized regularly.

All in attendance (audience, staff, performers, etc) must adhere to these polices or be asked to leave.

Saturday November 6th - Sunday November 28th

Tickets here: https://www.frigid.nyc/events/bird

Learn more about BIRD: www.kylierosevincent.com/BIRD

Instagram: @birdonewomanshow