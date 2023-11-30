Applause New York to Present MEAN GIRLS in December

Tickets are now available for the Applause New York production of MEAN GIRLS, featuring their most advanced theater students from grades 9th-12th. The show will run at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater at 10 West 64th Street on December 15th at 8:00pm and December 16th at 1:00pm and 8:00pm.

Purchase tickets by visiting Click Here

MEAN GIRLS is directed by Jimmy Larkin (@letshearitforthechoice), Associate Casting Director at The Telsey Office, along with Musical Director John Fischer, who has over 25 years of experience musically directing Broadway stars, and Choreographer Sarah Crane, who originated the role of Dawn Schweitzer on the Broadway National Tour of Mean Girls. The production is produced by Audrey Kaplan, Founder of Applause.

Get an exclusive SNEAK PEEK from the rehearsals of MEAN GIRLS!

For more information about Applause including their upcoming Winter/Spring 2024 semester, and future musical productions, please call 212-717-0703, email at info@applauseny.com, or visit their website at www.ApplauseNY.com.