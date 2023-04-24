Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut

Performance will take place on Sunday, May 28th at 7 pm at the Kraine Theater.

Apr. 24, 2023  

As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre. As You Wish It is produced by the C.A.G.E. Theatre Company, and is adapted, written and directed by Michael Hagins

As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will is a Shakespearean version of the book and movie The Princess Bride, as the fair maiden Buttercup is betrothed to the evil Prince Humperdinck, but she is still forlorn since her true love Westley died at sea. Before she can make it to her ill-fated wedding day, three thieves and a man in black will change everything, and show that true love really does conquer all. As You Wish It debuted as a Zoom performance for Theatrical Gems in Northeast Pennsylvania, and as a staged reading for the Way Station Companions and the Atlanta Shakespeare Festival.

Performance will take place on Sunday, May 28th at 7 pm at the Kraine Theater, 85 East 4th Street. Ticket is found at Click Here and is available for both live and streaming viewing.

AS YOU WISH IT features Michael Whitten, Matthew Tiemstra, James Smart, Mark Levy, Jim Haines, Laura Walter, Sean Gordon, Marquise Neal, Mary Sheridan and Melissa Meli as the Bride Princess. The production features fight direction by Michael Hagins, light and sound design by Adam Sherwin, costume design by Ellie Raab and is stage managed by Adam Sherwin.

The C.A.G.E. (Classical Avant-Garde Experimental) Theatre of New York City has been a company dedicated to bringing classical works to a modern audience for over five years. Our mission statement is to bring a renewed understanding of the famous works of the Greeks, the Renaissance and the Restoration to a new and updated audience, and bring out the appeal that have lasted for thousands of years. This is done by giving new looks and concepts to texts by modifying costuming, sets, and props, but without changing the text or plot in any way. We are dedicated to showcasing the works of authors from varying times to a contemporary audience and sharing the themes of old to understand our history and how similar the life and times of then are very close to now.




