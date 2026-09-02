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AN AMERICAN (NOT) IN PARIS to Return to NYC for Two Performances

Hallie Rae Sebastian directs and Alice Zelenko produces the solo show at Manhattan's Under St. Marks Theatre.

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AN AMERICAN (NOT) IN PARIS to Return to NYC for Two Performances

Liv Rocklin will bring her award-winning one-woman musical comedy An American (NOT) in Paris to New York City as part of Iris Bahr's Neurotica Fest 2026.

Performances will take place September 12 at 2:30 p.m. and September 13 at 7 p.m. at Under St. Marks Theatre, located at 94 St. Marks Place in Manhattan. The engagement marks the show's first stateside performances following its Edinburgh Fringe run.

Described as an "OCD, ADHD, gluten free, Gen-Z, one woman musical comedy," An American (NOT) in Paris finds Rocklin navigating life on the cusp of Gen Z and Millennials, going from gluten-full to gluten-free and eventually revealing why she was kicked out of Paris, France.

About An American (NOT) in Paris

Mixing stand-up, musical comedy, guitar and self-deprecation, Rocklin explores loneliness, youth and the reality of growing up in an increasingly uncertain world. The show also features foam baguettes and choreography as Rocklin recounts the twists and turns of her journey.

The production arrives in New York following appearances on the Fringe circuit, including an award-winning Edinburgh Fringe run. It has also been recognized by festivals in Orlando, Pittsburgh and Portland.

Rocklin's credits include The Second City and Broadway Comedy Club.

Creative Team

An American (NOT) in Paris is directed by Hallie Rae Sebastian, whose credits include Not That Kind of Girl at The Tank and Now and Later at NY Theatre Festival.

Alice Zelenko, whose credits include Going Away Party at IRT and Titus Andronicus at La MaMa, produces the show.

Performance Information

An American (NOT) in Paris will play Saturday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 7 p.m. as part of Iris Bahr's Neurotica Fest 2026.

Performances take place at Under St. Marks Theatre, 94 St. Marks Place in Manhattan.

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