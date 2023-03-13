AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Tape Face to Perform at Palladium Times Square

Comedy. Mime. Magic. Puppetry. Heart. Global phenomenon and America's Got Talent favorite Tape Face has performed internationally but has never brought his show to New York...until now. Tape Face takes the stage in New York for one performance only at Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway at 44th Street) on Saturday, April 22 at 8PM.

Tape Face approaches everyday objects in a pensive, curious, whimsical way that insights the inner child in everyone. Shoes sing, empty dresses dance, and electrical tape blossoms into roses as he creates a world of possibilities where the only certainty is laughter. Through clever and charming humor, he draws on a heritage that includes silent film, mime, magic, puppetry, circus, and pop culture. He has become a critically acclaimed silent sensation, with Simon Cowell comparing him to a modern Charlie Chaplin.



Tape Face, created by Sam Wills, is from New Zealand. He began his performing career locally and eventually developed his hit show as a character called The Boy with Tape on his Face. The performer then started to attract attention from all around the world, before walking on to the America's Got Talent stage in 2016. As well as wowing the 11 million strong audience on NBC and the panel of AGT judges, the clip also went viral on YouTube with 4 million views in the first 5 days, and has since clocked close to 50 million views. This earned Tape Face a "YouTube Rewind" award in 2016, reserved only for the biggest stars and content creators from around the world. The impact was felt all over the globe.

Having performed in the West End, The Adelaide Fringe Festival, South Africa, The Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, China, South Korea, and high into the Swiss alps with arctic conditions, Tape Face is currently enjoying a six year residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Currently at Harrah's Las Vegas, Tape Face performed for several years in an intimate 200 seat custom built theatre there, aptly named The House of Tape.

Critics rave about Tape Face's performances. Billboard cheered, "A performance that needs to be seen to be believed," and Time Out applauded, "endlessly inventive, hysterically funny. Fight for a ticket!" Forbes.com called Tape Face "Genius" and The Guardian agreed, saying "Tape Face became an instant Edinburgh fringe superstar at the turn of this decade. He's got a skillful, strange, and lovable act that's capable of entertaining nearly everyone."

Tape Face's New York City engagement is part of his April U.S. Tour, which begins in Munhall, PA on 4/6 and ends in Ridgefield, CT on 4/23.

Tickets for Tape Face at Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway at 44th Street) are $25.50 - $150 (plus service fees) and can be purchased at www.TapeFace.tv.