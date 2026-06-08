ALL THESE EMPTY MINDS World Premiere to Open at The Rat Theatre

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All These Empty Minds, a new play written and directed by Ryan Curley, will make its world premiere at The Rat Theatre in DUMBO, Brooklyn, running July 22-26.

With a winter storm raging outside, a close group of high school friends reunite after four years apart inside their cherished childhood hangout, an old ski cabin in rural New Hampshire. There, the group must confront the effects of time on human connection as they examine their relationships with one another and themselves. Face-to-face with what was, what could have been, and what truly is, the friends are forced to reckon with the realities of growing up and growing apart.

Following a series of workshops and a private reading at The Players Theatre, All These Empty Minds now receives its world premiere production at The Rat Theatre.

The production is written and directed by Ryan Curley and produced by Ethaniel Curcio. The creative team also includes Production Stage Manager Jared Six, Set Designer Morgan White, Costume Designer Elizabeth Clark, Lighting Designer Grace Gardner, and Sound Designer Nicholas Ferrari.

The ensemble cast features Öyku Güven, Alexa Smith, Felipe Guzzo, John Eddy Jr., Noah Sucato, and Abdou Seye.

Performances run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday performance at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Tickets are on sale now.

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