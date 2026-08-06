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A MAN CALLED PARIS to Join Frigid New York's Little Shakespeare Festival

Bonnie Christilaw and Elizabeth Cooper lead a cast staged by Kulturkanonen's Maximilian Johnsson.

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A MAN CALLED PARIS to Join Frigid New York's Little Shakespeare Festival

Hannah Rae's original play "A Man Called Paris"; a queer and out there take on Romeo and Juliet will return to the stage for a second time this year, this time as a part of Frigid New York's little Shakespeare Festival! Performances will run September 8 and 9. 

In A Man Called Paris we get to follow Paris, a 40 year old gay man and professor of classical literature, who is being forced to marry the ruthless Capulet's teenage daughter Juliet, or they will out him to the world and destroy his life and reputation. Paris has just about come to terms with his fate when a dashing stranger, as if straight out of a Nora Ephron movie, crosses his path and suddenly he knows he has to take action. Together the couple devise a plan to free Paris from his bonds and live happily ever after.

Stylistically A Man Called Paris draws inspiration from rom-coms and classical farce. Marquis de Sade would tremble at the language, but the story will tug at your heartstrings.ilian Johnsson through Kulturkanonen. Show dates include August 8th and 9th.

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