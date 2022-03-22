A HUNDRED DOLLAR BILL Comes to TADA! Theatre Beginning Next Week

On Thursday, March 31, M. Can Yasar will perform his original one-person play "A Hundred Dollar Bill" at TADA! Theatre. The one-night-only performance that won M. Can Yasar the "Best Autobiographical Show" award at United Solo Festivals annual gala, presented to a single performance that exhibits excellence in writing, performing, and directing a true story from the creator's life, will be workshopped with Emerging Artist Theatre's New Works Series.

"I am so excited for this opportunity to share new material with the audience! You think you've seen it all? Buckle up!!"

"A Hundred Dollar Bill" is a self-examination of love, identity, and belonging from M. Can Yasar's life growing up in Ankara, Turkey, and serving in the army, to his early years in New York City and beyond. Presented by Emerging Artist Theatre, "A Hundred Dollar Bill" was written and performed by creator M. Can Yasar and directed by Coleman Ray Clark.

M. Can Yasar is from Ankara, Turkey. He is a New York-based actor, singer, writer, and producer. He performed his one-person show, "Smoke Point" at the Brick Theater as a part of Interrobang:?! New Works in September 2021. The second step of his journey, "A Hundred Dollar Bill" was moved to Theatre Row with United Solo Festival where he was awarded as the writer of the best autobiographical show. He will be part of the New York Theatre Summer Festival in May!

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5387353

The performance takes place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.