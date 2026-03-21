54 Below to Present New Musical FROM CORINNE’S HEART

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54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present From Corinne’s Heart on May 15th, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. (doors open at 9 p.m.) and will feature a cast of Broadway veterans and exciting new talent.

The show explores the hope and resilience of Corinne, affected by Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Inspired by true events, Corinne dreamed of becoming a world class figure skater. Diagnosed with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, she cannot accept her misfortune until the love of Tony gives her hope and a small miracle.

The production is produced and composed by Emmy Award Nominee and original cast member of Tommy Tune’s Grand Hotel the Musical Charles Mandracchia.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Music direction is by Mitch Marcus (Alvin Ailey American Dance theater).

The production stars Arielle Joy Hubbard, Scott Fraser O’Brien as Tony, Hannah Thompson as Anne, Keith Crowningshield as Doctor Gerard, Ken Jennings as The Miracle Man, and Olympia Eyal (8).