3600 to Make Its Debut at Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For fans of Criminal Minds, Saw, and The Yellow Wallpaper, here comes a thriller by Molly McQuillan, 3600. The production will be directed by AMT (Anna Marie Tobin) and starring Ashley M. Cowles and Casey Mars Miller at the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival.

Dean (played by Casey Mars Miller) wakes up in a room bare of anything but a timer on the wall and Tana (played by Ashley M. Cowles) sitting beside him. What happens when the timer runs out? According to Tana, they'll both die.

Witness this nail-biting drama on July 11 and 12 at 5:00pm at the Chain Theatre, on July 30 at 8:30 at the Chain, or July 30 virtually. July 30 will also feature an exclusive talkback with the creators of 3600. Purchase tickets here with discount code 'THIRTY26' for 20% off.

Molly McQuillan (Playwright and Stage Manager) is a Chicago-born, Brooklyn-based theater artist and huge Shakespeare nerd. Molly takes every theater opportunity whether it's writing, acting, directing, or even that one wardrobe gig. Recent credits include Looking for North Korea by Clarissa Campo (director) at The Tank, After the Execution by Gwendolyn Phair (director) for The Chain Theater Winter One-Act Festival, and Eat of Me (actor and playwright) at The Tank. Prior literary publications have been with bodyfluids and on Substack. @downstagemolly on Instagram.

AMT/Anna Marie Tobin (Director) is excited to be back at the Chain Theatre's One-Act Festival! Recent credits: tbh (The Brick Aux), The Divine Dating Game (The Players Theatre), Objects In Motion(Brooklyn Art Haus), The Remarkably Unremarkable Crucifixion of Emma Reynolds(Mabou Mines), How To Get Back To The Forest(Pace University), The Apple Tree (Pace University), Imaginary Friends (Chain Theatre), & Small Mouth Sounds (Pace University). They are a co-creator of The Book, or Dear Reader, which went on to win 4 awards at the New York Theatre Festival, including Best Director, Best Production, & Most Creative Production. Insta: @official.amt Website: annamarietobin.com

Ashley M. Cowles (Tana) is... an actor, writer, director, and producer based in New York. She studied at the Juilliard School, New York University, and the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, where she acquired a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting. Stage credits include 'The Two Gentlemen of Verona' (upcoming), 'The Discerning Dummy' (New York Theater Festival), 'The Tragedy of Nero, Emperor of Rome' (New York Theater Festival), 'Ivories' (The Old Red Lion Theatre, London), and 'Before the Flood' (New York Theater Festival). Film credits include 'Hartless' (Gr33nlight Entertainment), 'Tiny' (Sol Invictus Films, Francis Films), 'Before It's Too Late' (TheLateHour LLC), and 'Once Upon a Time in Hell' (New York Film Academy)

Casey Mars Miller (Dean) is an actor, composer, and producer. This is their Chain Theatre debut! They're best known as the creator, writer, and lead of the horror web-series First Time Listener. Casey is also the composer for the audiofiction podcast Fault & Stitchery, and they are currently working on their first album (to be released later this year!). Past roles: Monsieur Thénardier (Les Mis: In Concert!), Mercutio/Lord Capulet (Romeo & Juliet), Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine (Next To Normal), Rafe (Galathea). They are a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College, and an alumnus of the British American Dramatic Academy (BADA) in London, England. They're deeply thrilled to be part of 3600! THANK YOU to AMT, Molly, and Ashley, as well as all their friends that came to see the show :)

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...