2022 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival Announces Lineup

The New Ohio Theatre's NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival has announced its 2022 hybrid in-person and online film lineup, co-curated by Allyson Morgan and Marc Stuart Weitz. NYCITFF offers a selection of new feature-length and short films, filmmaker Q&As, and a conversation with playwright and theatre director Erica Schmidt, screenwriter of MGM's upcoming musical romantic drama, CYRANO.

Nine new feature films (BASEMENT, CYRIL, FUGITIVE DREAMS, GET IT TOGETHER, THE LONG ISOLATION, PROMETHEUS BOUND, RANCH WATER, THE TRICKY PART and ONE WOMAN HAMLET: SHAKE(SPEARE) THE STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTH) feature theatre artists stretching themselves in exciting, moving and vulnerable films. In addition, 48 short films (including seventeen world premieres) from fresh new talent will be presented across seven programs. Enjoy new forms of storytelling in their Focus On: Animation & Dance, go on our journey with their protagonists in Coming of Age, see proof that blood is thicker than water in Family Ties, get vulnerable in Closer Than Ever, see what it's really like to be an artist in A Performer's Life, dig deep in Secrets, and find your new favorite web series In Focus On: Web Content.

NYCITFF's opening night kicks off on Thursday, February 10 at 7pm EST with a conversation with playwright and theatre director Erica Schmidt, whose acclaimed musical adaptation of CYRANO from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Mendelsohn, opens in theaters on February 25.

NYCITFF runs from February 10 - 13, 2022 with selected screenings in person at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in Manhattan's West Village, followed by an online presentation from February 14 - 20. All-access passes are $50, which provide access to both in person and online programming, and online only passes are $35. Individual tickets are also on sale for $12. For more info and to purchase passes and tickets go to https://nycitff2022.eventive.org.

The NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival presents work from independent theatre artists defying labels and branching out into film, TV and digital media. This year they're screening over 50 original works, ranging from narrative, documentary, shorts, features, dance, animation, webisodes and everything in-between. 2022, their 6th year, is a hybrid year. Selected screenings will be in-person, and most screenings will be available online. They're excited once again to leverage the internet's wide reach to engage with an international community of fellow theatre artists and to showcase voices and perspectives from across the globe.

Allyson Morgan, co-Curator of the NYCITFF, said, "In my second year partnering with Marc and New Ohio Theatre, I'm pleased to say we're presenting more films from theatre artists than ever before. I'm proud to present a diverse array of perspectives, voices, and stories from an international theatre community, and gather again at the heart of indie theatre in New York, the New Ohio Theatre." "We're excited to have Ms. Schmidt launch this year's festival," said Mr. Weitz, co-Curator of the NYCITFF. "Our festival is about theatre artists whose work crosses into media/film, and Erica's fresh new examination of CYRANO - first adapting and directing the theatrical production, and then writing the screenplay for the film - really epitomizes an artist working at the highest levels in both fields."

Erica Schmidt is a playwright, screenwriter and theatre director. Her theater works includes the adaptation of Cyrano in collaboration with The National that she directed at The Goodspeed and Off-Broadway at The New Group. She directed and adapted MacBeth which ran at Seattle Rep and off Broadway at the Lucille Lortel and HTP for which she received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Revival and a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Revival; MacBeth is now published by DPS. Schmidt wrote and directed All the Fine Boys for The New Group; now published by Samuel French. She directed Richard 2 with Robert Sean Leonard (The Old Globe); Turgenev's A Month In The Country with Taylor Schilling and Peter Dinklage (Classic Stage Company); Humor Abuse (co-creator/writer and director) Lucille Lortel Award (Manhattan Theatre Club, Philadelphia Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theatre, Seattle Rep and The Taper); Rent (Tokyo); Gary Mitchell's Trust (The Play Company, Callaway Award nomination); As You Like It (The Public Theater/NYSF, chashama; NY International Fringe Festival Winner for Best Direction); Debbie Does Dallas (wrote the adaptation and directed Off-Broadway for The Araca Group); Princess Grace Award recipient 2001. As a screenwriter, Erica adapted Cyrano for Joe Wright to direct for Working Title starring Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr. MGM is releasing Cyrano.

New Ohio Theatre is a two-time Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons (Artistic Director), Jaclyn Biskup (Creative Producer) and Alex West (Business Producer). The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold work from today's vast independent theatre community. They believe the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies who operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding the boundaries of where American theatre is right now and where it's going. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish and profound theatrical endeavors. For info visit https://newohiotheatre.org.

NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival COVID policy: Audience members are required to show proof of full vaccination, and wear an N95 or KN95 mask to be admitted to the theatre. Masks will be available to audience members if they arrive without one. For the latest health and safety protocols, visit https://newohiotheatre.org/uncategorized/covid-19-protocols.