15th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series Launches With New Musicals TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS and BUILT FOR THIS

New York Theatre Barn will launch the 15th season of its award-winning New Works Series on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7PM ET at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St, NYC). The live and in-person presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Two Nights & Three Days and Built For This as well as a conversation with the writers. The presentation will also be streamed live and the company will continue to provide ASL interpreters for the presentation.

Two Nights and Three Days has a book, music and lyrics by Kim Jinhyoung and Marcus Perkins. Jowon believes that her dreams of becoming the first female four-star general in South Korea's history are dashed when she is placed in command of the "fire battalion," a group of the laziest, most ragtag soldiers in her camp. As they confront injuries, rival officers, and an unprecedented threat of war with North Korea, Jowon and her soldiers finally unite in an effort to win the camp's first-ever talent show...by writing a musical. Set to a melodic score with Korean and pop influences, Two Nights And Three Days is a testament to the necessity of finding joy in even the most dire of circumstances.

Inspired by the true stories of gymnast survivors who uncovered decades of sexual abuse within the gymnastics and Olympic worlds, Built For This has music and lyrics by Kira Stone and book by Sara Cooper (The Memory Show). After a potentially career-ending injury, the treatment that Olympic hopeful gymnast Kelcie receives sends her deep down the rabbit hole of the rampant sexual abuse at the core of competitive gymnastics, forcing her to decide what's more important-the truth, or her Olympic dream.

Casting for will be announced soon. Two Nights And Three Days was developed with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center during the National Music Theater Conference in 2020, and Built For This was featured in the New Works Series at Playwrights' Horizons in 2021.

Patrons will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols. Additionally, all audience members must wear a KN95 mask at all times. A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. The New Works Series is produced and hosted by Artistic Director Joe Barros and Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler, and Sam Strum is the line producer. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.