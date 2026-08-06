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13 NYC Choreographers to Join BBM: IN THE SPOTLIGHT at Arts on Site

Thirteen New York City choreographers will present reimagined musical theatre numbers in solo, duo, trio, and quartet form at Arts on Site in a program from Black Box Mov

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13 NYC Choreographers to Join BBM: IN THE SPOTLIGHT at Arts on Site

Join us for Black Box Movers for BBM: In the Spotlight. 13 NYC choreographers will present musical theatre. Think of your Lolas, Cassies, and Leading Players- presenting full triple-threat performances of solo/duo/trios/quartets. Join us August 15th & 16th at Arts on Site. Shows at 6:30 & 8:30 pm each night. 

BBM: In the Spotlight marks BBM's third production and first program separate from the annual Spring Showcase. Produced by Kellyann Coyle (Executive Director) and Abigail Rebekah (Artistic Director), this showcase features full-length musical theater numbers revived and reconceptualized from previously produced musicals. Choreographers work in collaboration with established music directors. Each piece presented will have received about 8-hrs of rehearsals. This year's music directors joining BBM: In the Spotlight were Kenneth Gartman and Kayleen Seidl.

2026's choreographers include BBM Alumni Abigail Rebekah, Camila Cardona, Dianne Cano, Isaiah Silvia-Chandley, John Reed, Jenny Oehlwin, Dillon Lehman, Sarah Juliet Shaw, and Sissa Strain. Joining are new BBM family members Angela Joy, Michael Mossucco, Sam Lobel, and Zoey Lytle. Numbers will be presented from Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Spongebob the Musical, A Chorus Line, Waitress, Kiss Me Kate, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Moulin Rouge, The Wizard of Oz, Bells are Ringing, and Chicago.

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13 NYC Choreographers to Join BBM: IN THE SPOTLIGHT at Arts on Site
13 NYC Choreographers to Join BBM: IN THE SPOTLIGHT at Arts on Site
8/6/2026
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