12 MO' ANGRY MEN to be Presented at the LaTea Theater

October 26, 29, & 30, 2021 at the LaTea Theater in Manhattan --- there are only 75 tickets available at each show.

Oct. 18, 2021  

With a new and returning cast, with new blocking, lighting and ALL NEW ORIGINAL MUSIC, TaNisha Fordham's "12 MO' ANGRY MEN," is headed to OFF OFF BROADWAY.

In this timely reimagining of, "12 Angry Men," by Reginald Rose, 11 black jurors and 1 white juror deliberate about the guilt and/or innocence of a white police officer who shot and killed a 16 year old black teen.

For tickets and information visit:

https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/12-mo-angry-men/

For more information visit:

www.enlightenedvisions.org/12mo


