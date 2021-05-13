Zachary Noah Piser and More to Star in World Premiere of ADVENTUREPHILE Presented by Keen Company

Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein today announced the World Premiere of a newly commissioned audio play Adventurephile by Melissa Li and Kit Yan, beginning Friday May 21st at 7pm EST for FREE on your favorite podcasting apps like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and more: search "Keen Company Hear/Now" wherever you listen!

Directed by Morgan Green, Adventurephile will feature Stephanie Mieko Cohen, Emiko Dunn, Kennedy Kanagawa and Zachary Noah Piser. Adventurephile will have sound design by Fan Zhang and musical direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. The audio play will be stage managed by Norman Anthony Small and audio engineered by Garrett Schultz.

""I am thrilled to announce the release of Adventurephile by Melissa Li and Kit Yan, the final episode in this season's Hear/Now Season of Audio Theater. When we curated the season, we knew we wanted to include a musical. It was a no-brainer to turn to our friends Melissa and Kit, who wrote Cancelled, a fantastically effervescent and resonant high school musical about cancel culture, for our Keen Teens program in 2019. As in all their work, Adventurephile is an entertaining and provocative work with a pop sensibility that speaks adroitly to our world today. Melissa and Kit have put together a terrific team to make their piece sing, helmed by director Morgan Green. Adventurephile is a treat for your ears and will take you on a journey you'll never expect. Take some time out of your day to revel in Kit and Melissa's world," said Silverstein.

Welcome to Adventurephile, the only podcast that takes listeners on unforgettable journeys to unexplored destinations. On this episode, we travel to an uninhabited island off the southern coast of China. This trip is going to be so good, it's scary.