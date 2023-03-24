Yeston And Kopit's PHANTOM Starring Super Junior's Kyuhyun Now Available For Streaming

After a highly successful recent cinema run throughout North and Latin America, the Korean based musical "Phantom", featuring K-pop star, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, is now available for purchase and rent on the Art Seen Films streaming platform.

The filmed musical, with music by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit, based on Gaston Leroux's "Phantom of the Opera", is available to fans in the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Puerto Rico, the UK and Australia. Pricing is $15.99 to purchase the film and $5.99 for a 72 hour rental.

Tens of thousands of movie-goers have enjoyed the lushly shot EMK and WYS en SEEN production on the big screen worldwide, and despite the streaming release, more in-cinema events are planned for the film in the US and Mexico, as well as in EU countries and Indonesia.

"Streaming, in this case, does not in any way preclude future in-person events," claims Ed Aronoff, President of Art Seen Films. "We've been inundated with requests from all over the world, many from those who have already seen the film, to see it again with friends, family and fan groups together in a movie theater. Streaming, here, is not the end, but a means to an end."

To purchase or rent "Phantom" online, visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/phantom. To keep abreast of current and future in-cinema Phantom events, visit the Art Seen Films website https://www.artseenfilms.com.