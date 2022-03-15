World Premiere of THE KARPOVSKY VARIATIONS to be Presented Off-Broadway

BOOMERANG THEATRE COMPANY has announced the world premiere production of Adam Kraar's THE KARPOVSKY VARIATIONS, directed by Tasha Gordon-Solmon. THE KARPOVSKY VARIATIONS, a play with klezmer music, will play a limited engagement at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 W 53rd Street, NYC 10019). Performances begin Friday, May 13 and continue through Sunday, May 29. Opening Night is Monday, May 16 (7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available at https://our.show/thekarpovskyvariations.

Julia Karpovsky's father is brilliant, talented-and lives half a world away. Growing up among her eccentric and disparate relatives, Julia navigates her way through a family with a missing piece, searching for the elusive notes of her father's clarinet. This musical story traces the Karpovskys' encounters at airport lounges over two decades as they improvise what it means to be a family.

Boomerang Theatre Company returns to present this inspirational play with music about the 20th century Jewish experience. Gordon-Solmon, a playwright who also directs, faces the challenge of getting the actors, who haven't been in person with each other in over two years, to develop a strong rapport and that tight family bond. Gordon-Solmon, with her mostly female team, along with her actors, will delve deep into themes of the shifting idea of "family", look at Northern vs. Southern Jewish immigrants, and even explore the role of Jewish cooking within these parameters.

The production stars Ezra Barnes*(Off Broadway's Breakfast With Mugabe ) as Lawrence , Rivka Borek* (Bay Street's Othello) as Julia, Barbara Broughton* (Bway's Sunday in the Park with George) as Great Momma Rose , Michelle Liu Coughlin* (National Tour The King & I) as Maxine , Tony Crane* (TV's "Succession") as Barry and Chris Thorn* (LCT's Greater Clements ) as Harold. *Actors performing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by An-Lin Dauber, costume design by Stefanie Genda, and lighting design by Carolyn Wong. Sam Kaseta is the sound designer, Faye Chiao is the composer and Deb Gauoette is the props master. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

THE KARPOVSKY VARIATIONS plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, May 29:

Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and are now available online at https://our.show/thekarpovskyvariations. Tickets may also be purchased at the theater ½ hour prior to performances.

Running Time: 2 hours with 10 minute intermission