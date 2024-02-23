World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's TEETH Extended at Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons will present a two-week extension of the world premiere production of Teeth, a new musical with book and music by Anna K. Jacobs and book and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, directed by Sarah Benson with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. Performances, which began on February 21, now take place through April 14 on the Mainstage at Playwrights Horizons.

Based on the 2007 cult classic comedy horror film of the same name and presented by special arrangement with Mark Gordon Pictures and LD Entertainment, Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time.



Teeth features Alyse Alan Louis (Broadway: Amelie; Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger) in the central role of Dawn O’Keefe, Courtney Bassett (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812; Off-Broadway: Titanique) as Promise Keeper Girl Becky, Phoenix Best (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) as Promise Keeper Girl Fiona, Will Connolly (Broadway: Once; Off-Broadway: After the Blast) as Brad O’Keefe, Jason Gotay (TV: “Gossip Girl,” Peter Pan Live!) as Tobey/Truthseeker, Jenna Rose Husli (Off-Broadway: A Tiny Bit of Sky) as Promise Keeper Girl Trisha, Jared Loftin (Gigantic, A.D. 16) as Ryan/Truthseeker, Steven Pasquale (Broadway: American Son; Off-Broadway: Here We Are) as Pastor Bill O’Keefe, Lexi Rhoades (Off-Broadway: Sugar, Sistas: The Musical) as Promise Keeper Girl Rachael, Wren Rivera (Broadway: Jagged Little Pill; Regional: Bye Bye Birdie) as Promise Keeper Girl Stephanie, Helen J Shen (Regional: Mamma Mia!, The Wedding Singer) as Promise Keeper Girl Keke.



The Teeth creative team includes Adam Rigg (Scenic Design), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designers), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Designer), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Designer), Kris Kukul (Orchestrations), Julie McBride (Music Supervisor), Kristy Norter (Music Contractor), Patrick Sulken (Music Director), Crista Marie Jackson (Intimacy Director), Robert Westley (Fight Director), Taylor Williams, CSA (Casting), and Alaine Alldaffer, CSA (Casting). Stage management: Amanda Spooner (Production Stage Manager) and Thomas Dieter (Stage Manager).



Teeth follows Dawn O’Keefe (Alyse Alan Louis), an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad (Will Connolly)—alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father (Steven Pasquale) and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

