World Premiere of Joel Greenhouse's COLD BLOODED to be Presented at Theater For The New City in November

Theater for the New City will present the world premiere of Joel Greenhouse's COLD BLOODED, directed by Joe John Battista, running November 10 - 27, 2022. Previews begin November 10 for a November 12 opening.

Life imitates art when grade Z movie actress Renee Flame, on the run from a murder rap, lands in the arms of an ancient religious cult who turn into alligators when sexually aroused. An anything goes comedy with live music, COLD BLOODED is a zany homage to exploitation films of the '50's and '60's.

The show stars GLAAD nominee Brian Belovitch (Charles Ludlam's Conquest of the Universe, or When Queens Collide at La MaMa, The Moth on NPR) and Jenne Vath (Ridiculous Theatrical Company, The Experimentals), along with Sevin Ceviker (Martha Graham Dance Co.), Tony Del Bono (Help A Handicapped God Trot Across The Universe), Larry Fleischman (A Killing Day), Robert Z Grant ("Inside Amy Schumer"), Joseph Johnson Afthonidis (Coffee with Tata), Maude Lardner Burke (Galas directed by Everett Quinton), Evan Laurence (Pangea), Andrew Ryan Perry (The Ahab Inside Me) and Jacqueline Sydney (Halley Feiffer's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit...).

The production team includes Peter W. Dizozza and Joe John Battista (Original Music), Mark Marcante (Set Design), Alexander Bartenieff (Lighting Design), Brian Park (Lighting), Wendy Tonken (Costume & Props Design), Mikaela Blanchard (Production Stage Manager) and Mari Tompkins (Assistant Director).

Musicians include Joe John Battista (guitar), Kevin Murray (Drums) and Mike Pride (Drums).

Produced by Hillary Wyatt with PawPrint Productions.

Theater for the New City is located at 155 First Avenue in New York City. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, with an additional show on Wednesday, November 23 at 8pm. November 24 is dark. Running time is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes including intermission.

Tickets are $18 and $15 (students and seniors). For adults 18+ only. For more info and to purchase tix go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202249®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coldbloodedshow.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 212-254-1109.

Follow the show on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/628839608955836 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/coldbloodedshow.

Joel Greenhouse co-authored Have I Got A Girl For You, The Frankenstein musical, produced Off Broadway at the Second Avenue Theatre and in regional theatres. Other works include An Evening with Nurse Strain at St. Marks Playhouse (co-author), Last Chance for Happiness at Terry Schreiber Studio, Twisted at Judith Anderson Theatre and Goodbye Already (Neil Simon Festival - Best New Play award). He appeared with "First Amendment" and "Joan Crawford's Children" groups.

Joe John Battista is the former Artistic Director of the 13th Street Repertory Theater and Director at the Bucks County Playhouse. He graduated from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and studied with William Hickey, Stephen Strimpbell, Uta Hagen, Eve Collier and Hugh Whitfield. Joe was a part of Women Behind Bars starring Amy Stiller. He directed Before We're Gone, Uno Momento, The UnAmerican and Larry and Lucy.

All guests are required to show proof of one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination. Wearing of masks is suggested but not required throughout Theater for the New City.