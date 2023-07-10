World Premiere of Helena Wienrauch's A WILL TO LIVE to be Presented at Chain Theatre in August

Helena’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust and honoring those who survived.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Photo 1 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Photo 2 Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals Photo 3 National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals
Review Roundup: Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Opens in NYC Photo 4 Review Roundup: Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Opens in NYC

World Premiere of Helena Wienrauch's A WILL TO LIVE to be Presented at Chain Theatre in August

Chain Theatre will present the world premiere production of 99-year-old NYC resident Helena Wienrauch’s A WILL TO LIVE, directed by Rick Hamilton and introducing Masha King. A WILL TO LIVE will play a limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Performances begin Friday, August 18 and continue through Saturday, September 16. Opening Night is Sunday, August 20 (2 p.m.).  Tickets are $35 and available Click Here.  

An awe-inspiring adaptation of Helena Wienrauch’s incredible 1945 memoir, this emotional rollercoaster of a one-woman show follows her extraordinary journey from childhood through her survival of three Holocaust concentration camps and her road to recovery. Her story is a testament to our instinctive will to survive, the strength of music in the darkest of times, and the power of love.  Helena’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust and honoring those who survived.


Masha King, a Jewish immigrant from Ukraine who toured the US performing as Anne Frank, reflects on playing this powerful role, “What I identify with the most is the feeling of losing people and a place that made me feel safe as a child. In this particular aspect, I feel the aftershocks of Europe's brutal past and the atrocious things Helena lived through ricochet within my own life. It is yet another reminder that the Holocaust was not as long ago as we may think and why her story is so important to continue to tell."


Director Rick Hamilton remarks on how he was brought to the project, "To meet Helena Weinrauch is to love her. I was first introduced to her in 2019 and, as many before me, was immediately smitten. One is quick to notice her brilliant mind and sharp wit, but what captivates me most is her ability to tell a story. I think of Helena's incredible message of love and forgiveness every day. We must wake up, speak up, and take care of each other.”

A WILL TO LIVE, an immersive one-woman show with voices echoing from the past, features set and projection design by David Henderson (designer of the Hofstra Globe Stage), lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm), costume design by Debbi Hobson (Off Broadway's A Letter to Harvey Milk, director Evan Pappas at Theatre Row and Luft Gangster, director Austin Pendelton at the Sheen Center). Greg Russ (Garbageman, What Passes for Comedy) is the sound designer. Dramaturgical work by G.D. Kimble. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, Stage Managed by Shelby Pickelny (Drive By), production assistant Weston Scheck. 

A WILL TO LIVE plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, September 16: 
​ ​ ​ ​ Thursdays at 7 p.m. 
​ ​ ​ ​ Fridays at 7 p.m. 
​ ​ ​  Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. 
​ ​ ​  Sundays at 2 p.m. 

Tickets are $35 and are now available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2252428®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchaintheatre.eventive.org%2Fschedule%3FfilterTags%255B647f7573ba74b5004780fe64%255D%3Dtrue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Tickets will also be available at the theater a half hour prior to performances.

Running Time: 2 hrs and 15 minutes and one ten-minute intermission

Website: https://www.chaintheatre.org/a-will-to-live




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
New 42 Reveals 2023-24 Cohort of New Victory LabWorks Artists Photo
New 42 Reveals 2023-24 Cohort of New Victory LabWorks Artists

New 42 has revealed the 2023-24 cohort of New Victory LabWorks and LabWorks Launch artists.

2
THE REFUGE PLAYS World Premiere to be Presented This Fall at Roundabout Theatre Company Photo
THE REFUGE PLAYS World Premiere to be Presented This Fall at Roundabout Theatre Company

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed dates for the upcoming world premiere of The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor, in association with New York Theatre Workshop.

3
Julianna Margulies and Ulrika Citron Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage Board of Trustees Photo
Julianna Margulies and Ulrika Citron Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage Board of Trustees

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust has appointed Julianna Margulies and Ulrika Citron to its Board of Trustees.

4
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND to Host Special Post-Performance Talkback Event Photo
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND to Host Special Post-Performance Talkback Event

Tony Award winner John Rubinstein is returning to the New York stage starring as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY Video Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken' Video
Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video
Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You