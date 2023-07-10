World Premiere of Helena Wienrauch's A WILL TO LIVE to be Presented at Chain Theatre in August

Chain Theatre will present the world premiere production of 99-year-old NYC resident Helena Wienrauch’s A WILL TO LIVE, directed by Rick Hamilton and introducing Masha King. A WILL TO LIVE will play a limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Performances begin Friday, August 18 and continue through Saturday, September 16. Opening Night is Sunday, August 20 (2 p.m.). Tickets are $35 and available Click Here.

An awe-inspiring adaptation of Helena Wienrauch’s incredible 1945 memoir, this emotional rollercoaster of a one-woman show follows her extraordinary journey from childhood through her survival of three Holocaust concentration camps and her road to recovery. Her story is a testament to our instinctive will to survive, the strength of music in the darkest of times, and the power of love. Helena’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust and honoring those who survived.



Masha King, a Jewish immigrant from Ukraine who toured the US performing as Anne Frank, reflects on playing this powerful role, “What I identify with the most is the feeling of losing people and a place that made me feel safe as a child. In this particular aspect, I feel the aftershocks of Europe's brutal past and the atrocious things Helena lived through ricochet within my own life. It is yet another reminder that the Holocaust was not as long ago as we may think and why her story is so important to continue to tell."



Director Rick Hamilton remarks on how he was brought to the project, "To meet Helena Weinrauch is to love her. I was first introduced to her in 2019 and, as many before me, was immediately smitten. One is quick to notice her brilliant mind and sharp wit, but what captivates me most is her ability to tell a story. I think of Helena's incredible message of love and forgiveness every day. We must wake up, speak up, and take care of each other.”

A WILL TO LIVE, an immersive one-woman show with voices echoing from the past, features set and projection design by David Henderson (designer of the Hofstra Globe Stage), lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm), costume design by Debbi Hobson (Off Broadway's A Letter to Harvey Milk, director Evan Pappas at Theatre Row and Luft Gangster, director Austin Pendelton at the Sheen Center). Greg Russ (Garbageman, What Passes for Comedy) is the sound designer. Dramaturgical work by G.D. Kimble. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, Stage Managed by Shelby Pickelny (Drive By), production assistant Weston Scheck.

A WILL TO LIVE plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, September 16:

​ ​ ​ ​ Thursdays at 7 p.m.

​ ​ ​ ​ Fridays at 7 p.m.

​ ​ ​ Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

​ ​ ​ Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and are now available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2252428®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchaintheatre.eventive.org%2Fschedule%3FfilterTags%255B647f7573ba74b5004780fe64%255D%3Dtrue?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Tickets will also be available at the theater a half hour prior to performances.

Running Time: 2 hrs and 15 minutes and one ten-minute intermission

Website: https://www.chaintheatre.org/a-will-to-live