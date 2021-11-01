Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre Sets 2021 Poetry Jam

On November 19 at 7:00 PM, Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre will present its 2021 Poetry Jam, "She Speaks: Love, Resilience, Revolution," a virtual evening of poetry featuring Sasa Aakil, Gha'il Rhodes Benjamin, Bayan Founas (Bayan the Poet), Angela Jackson, Jessica Care Moore and Dionne Tenhue (aka Luna the Poet).

Toi Derricotte, co-founder (with Cornelius Eady) of Cave Canem, will receive the Woodie King, Jr's New Federal Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award honoring her work as a poet, educator and activist. Ms. Derricotte will receive tributes from Yusef Komunyakaa, Terrance Hayes, Sharon Olds, Hermine Pinson and Cornelius Eady.

Entertainment also includes singer D.K. Dyson and spoken word artists The RGB Girlz.

The evening will be emceed and curated by Rev. Rhonda "Akanké" McLean-Nur. Director is Petronia Paley, an award-winning actor, playwright and director. Stage Manager is John Scutchins and Editor is Natalie Morrow.

Attendance is free and unlimited, but $10 donations will be appreciated. Audience members must RSVP by going to New Federal Theatre's website: https://www.newfederaltheatre.com.