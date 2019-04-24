Winter Miller's NO ONE IS FORGOTTEN To Make World Premiere This Summer

No One is Forgotten, a new play written and directed by Winter Miller (In Darfur) will make its world premiere this summer, running July 8-27, 2019 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (224 Waverly Place) as part of Rattlestick's curated rental program. No One is Forgotten will feature Renata Friedman and Sarah Nina Hayon. Opening night is set for July 12, 2019.

No One is Forgotten will feature set design by Meredith Ries and lighting design by Stacey Derosier. Costume and props design is by Rhys Roffey. Wednesday Sue Derrico will serve as Production Stage Manager and Production Manager. Further creative team will be announced at a later date.

Lali and Beng are held captive. No one knows where they've been taken or if they're alive. Or, maybe their story has been broadcast to the world? A story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live.

No One is Forgotten will play the following performances: Monday, July 8 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30pm; Thursday, July 11 at 7:30pm; Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm (opening night); Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 14 at 7:30pm; Monday, July 15 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30pm; Thursday, July 18 at 7:30pm; Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 21 at 7:30pm; Monday, July 22 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30pm; Thursday, July 25 at 7:30pm; Friday, July 26 at 7:30pm; Saturday, July 27 at 8:30pm.

Tickets for No One is Forgotten range from $10 to $40 and go on sale May 27, 2019. Tickets will be available via www.nooneisforgotten.com.





