Wild Project Unveils Additional Programming For February And March

wild project has revealed further programming for February 2024 and March 2024.

The company will present encore performances of Broken Box Mime Theater on February 9 – 10 and a one-night-only reading of Backstage Story by Ndanu Mutisya (The Color Purple) on February 22. wild project will host We're Too Talented To be This Sad: Part II, a variety show presented by Mutisya Media on February 23. Then, the company will present its 14th season of New York No Limits, Art of the Short featuring independent short films on February 29 and a benefit screening of Screen Test, an award winning film directed by Tony Award nominee Rob Roth (Beauty and the Beast), which celebrates its 15th anniversary the year. This will be held on March 2, 2024, and all proceeds will support the company's artistic programs. The organization will also host Thirdwing's play, Burbank, written by Cameron Darwin Bossert (United Nations: The Other West), which will run from March 12 through March 24, 2024 at wild project (195 E 3rd St., New York, NY 10009). Tickets for all performances are available now at Click Here.

Full details for all productions can be found below.

Broken Box Mime Theater

February 9 – 10 at 7pm

Broken Box Mime Theater (BKBX) is thrilled to return to wild project with an encore of their recent performance at PhysFestNYC, the inaugural physical theater festival they co-produced at Stella Adler Center for the Arts from January 5 – 14.

This two-night encore is a best-of collection of original shorts told entirely through movement. Set to rich lighting by Yang Yu (REVOLUTION: Two Stories with the Same Ending) and a heart-thumping soundtrack by Jack McGuire (The Best Days of Our Lives), the ten narratives range from a sweeping sci-fi epic to an absurdist first date, touching on themes of climate change, pop fandom, grief, and more. Come catch NYC's favorite silent storytellers, and experience their take on “mime, redefined.”

The ensemble of Broken Box Mime Theater will include Becky Baumwoll (Recollect), Julia Cavagna (Sentimiento González is da Bomb!), Duane Cooper (Is This A Room), David Jenkins (See Reverse), Blake Habermann (Ariadne Auf Naxos), Marissa Molnar (The Offering), and Jae Woo (Twelfth Night). Esti Bernstein will serve as Stage Manager.

Following each performance, audiences are invited to join the cast and creative team for an informal chat about the show. This show is recommended for audiences aged 12 and above.

General admission tickets begin at $20.

Backstage Story – A Reading

By Ndanu Mutisya

Thursday February 22 at 7pm

Backstage Story is a comedy about a group of talented and interesting theater technicians who come together to work on a production of West Side Story. Regardless of their efforts, everything that could possibly go wrong, goes wrong. Along the way, they learn to deal with themselves, each other and the business of theater. Come laugh, love, and be amused by this amazing group of theater artists.

The cast of Backstage Story will include Marin Asnes (Relapse the Musical) as Sonya/Sonny, Cecilia Carollo (Stay) as Mandy/Michael, Ben Liet as Peter/Portia, Fiona (Yona) Balbirona (Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party) as Jasper, Adrian Summers (The Amen Corner) as Washington, and Jack Spalding (Swan Lake Rock Opera) as Gordon/Georgia.

Following the reading, audiences are welcome to attend a talkback with Mutisya and the cast.

General admission tickets begin at $11.

We're Too Talented To Be This Sad: Part II

A variety show presented by Mutisya Media

Friday February 23 at 7pm

Come one, come all! Do you like stand-up? Amazing vocal performances? Great musicians? Amazing dance pieces? Yes? Good! Because we do too! Come see some incredible upcoming singers, actors, dancers, and stand-up comedians at wild project on February 23rd!

The cast will include Marin Asnes, Lidwina E. Bella, Mila Besson, Melissa Burke-Manwaring, Cecília Carollo, Cu Cukale, Natasha Farkas, Mitchell Goecke, Gus Gonzales, Alex Hartofelis, Ben Leit, Ryan Mayhan, Andrew McCloud, Olivia Moffa, Sadé Murray, Ndanu Mutisya and Piper Woods.

More details will be announced on wild project's website soon.

General admission tickets begin at $11.

New York No Limits, Art of the Short

Thursday February 29 at 7pm

New York No Limits (NYNL) proudly presents its 14th season of independent film programming with short films from across cinematic genres.

More information about the film lineup will be posted on wild project's website soon.

General admission tickets begin at $9.

Screen Test

Directed by Rob Roth

Music by Theo and the Skyscrapers

Saturday March 2 at 7pm

Screen Test is the award winning devastatingly beautiful collision of video installation and rock show, conceived and directed by Rob Roth with the band Theo and the Skyscrapers. It began in 2004 at PS122 and developed through several incarnations to its final version in 2008 at Abrons Art Center, where it was captured on film. The film version premiered at The Museum of Art and Design in 2010.

Influenced by mythology, Hollywood of the 1950s, and the modern ‘War on Terror,” the entire performance investigates feelings of confusion and longing that drive the subject to a transformation; showing how in order to escape the social and political constructs of the outside world, one must be able to transcend physical and mental states to become something sublime.

The custom soundtrack performed by Theo and the Skyscrapers hinges the piece together as it flows from melodic to assaulting while lyrically echoing themes of loneliness and paranoia, playing out on a 1950s Hollywood soundstage. With anger and humor, the performance raises questions of what is artificial, what is real and what role fantasy plays in survival.

Screen Test won the Live Design Excellence Award for Theater award and was chosen for the 2011 Prague Quadrennial Exhibition representing American Theater.

Screen Test features scenic design by Ready Set, lighting design by Ben Kato (Washing Machine), costume design by Todd Thomas (The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show), and choreography by Vangeline (Eternity 123).

Following the film, audiences are invited to join a special post screening discussion hosted by Obie Award winner Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone) with Rob Roth and Vangeline.

General admission tickets begin at $15.

Burbank

Written by Cameron Darwin Bossert

Presented by Thirdwing

March 12-24, 2024

Disney Studios, 1941. Walt is out of his depth; Pinocchio and Fantasia are losing money. An outside union is signing up employees and making personal threats against Walt and the studio. When the womanizing genius animator of Goofy finds a female coworker passed out on the lawn for lack of nutrition, he decides to lead a strike against the company, threatening to bring an end to the golden age of animation. Walt, who wants to want to keep making extremely expensive, experimental movies like Fantasia, can't wrap his head around why people at the studio aren't happy.

Burbank will be performed live on stage at wild project and its standalone prequel, The Fairest, streams simultaneously on Thirdwing's platform. Audiences can see them in either order, one at home, the other in-person.

The cast of Burbank will include Zachary Speigel (Vermont), Kelley Lord (“Life & Beth”), and Cameron Darwin Bossert. Exclusive streaming scenes feature Ginger Kearns (Sleep No More) and Allen Lewis-Rickman (A Serious Man).

Burbank will feature music and sound design by Deeba Montazeri (TELEVISION) and costume design by Yolanda Balaña (“The Female Genius”).

The performance schedule for Burbank is as follows: Tuesdays – Sundays at 7pm. Exceptions: There will be no performance on Saturday March 16.

Thirdwing is a new hybrid theater and streaming company making both streaming shows and in-person shows that complement each other, which members can get all under one subscription. By utilizing this hybrid model, Thirdwing aims to make in-person theatergoing more consistent and affordable.

Subscriptions for Thirdwing's streaming platform are priced at $4.99 per month or $49 per year for their entire catalogue of virtual and in-person programming.

Tickets to Burbank are available through registration. To learn more, please visit www.thirdwing.info/reservations.