West Side Comedy Club and F Comedy Club Present RECKLESS MOUTHS

On December 19th, 2020 Westside Comedy Club and FComedy present "Reckless Mouths," an opinionated Zoom (Stand Up) Comedy show starring Felicia Madison, Hollie Harper, Jocelyn Chia, and Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, hosted by James Mattern.

In keeping with the 9-month streak of comedians performing "stand up" into their computers, opinionated women stand-up comedians (a lawyer, two moms, a nerd, two kinds of Asians, a Black woman, a Jewish woman) bring the direct and humorous vibe of their YouTube show "Broadish" to "stand up," kinda. In this one-hour Zoom comedy show, the comedians summarize the lows and even lowers of 2020.

Join the girl gang plus one guy for a meet and greet after the show to get to know the co-hosts and plans for the Broadish Show for 2021:

Who needs espresso when there's Dhaya Lakshminarayanan? She'll get you woke and on edge. Dhaya has been seen on Comedy Central Asia, NPR's Snap Judgment, and is one of the regular hosts of The Moth. She's appeared on The Moth podcast and radio hour. She is the winner of the Liz Carpenter Award for Political Comedy (formerly awarded to Wanda Sykes and Samantha Bee ). Prior to stand-up she worked in finance and had money. https://dhayacomedy.com/

Hollie Harper is a standup and sketch comedian from South Jersey. She's a host at West Side Comedy Club and her sketch group "American Candy" was recently featured in Time Out Chicago as a top 5 group to watch.

Felicia Madison is a stand up comedian, Director of New Talent and Talent Booker at West Side Comedy Club and creator of F Comedy Club a full online comedy club. In addition to her comedy she also co-hosts a podcast called "MT Nesters". https://FeliciaMadison.com/