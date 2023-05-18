Watch: Heléne Yorke Talks the World of Storytelling & More on THAT SOUNDS RIGHT Podcast

"That Sounds Right," the hilarious celebrity game show podcast hosted by Andrew Keenan-Bolger, is thrilled to announce its latest episode featuring Broadway star and TV actress, Heléne Yorke. Heléne performed on Broadway in American Psycho and Bullets Over Broadway and is the the breakout star of the series The Other Two, (currently streaming on HBO Max) where she plays Brooke Dubek.

In this hysterical new episode of "That Sounds Right," Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Heléne Yorke delve into the world of storytelling, uncovering the origins of common phrases while dishing about their days as roommates at the University of Michigan.

Watch below!

Host Andrew Keenan-Bolger has performed on Broadway in Newsies, Tuck Everlasting and Mary Poppins. His television credits include The Undoing, The Blacklist, and Looking. He also had the pleasure of reuniting with Heléne as a guest star on an episode of The Other Two.

"That Sounds Right" is a fresh and funny game show that explores the world of storytelling and lies. In each episode, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and a celebrity guest unravels the origin stories of common idioms, some of which are entirely made up. Season One's features guest stars including Randy Rainbow, Jackie Cox, Alex Wong, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Maggie and Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ellyn Marsh, and more.

Listeners can tune in to this exciting episode of "That Sounds Right" on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.