WP Theater to Stream WEIGHTLESS, By The Kilbanes

WP Theater has announced the streaming dates for Weightless, a theatrical concert film featuring the musical storytelling of Bay Area indie rock band The Kilbanes - married songwriting and performing duo Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses - under the visionary direction of WP Lab Alum & former WP BOLD Associate Artistic Director Tamilla Woodard (Where We Stand, Hadestown). The film will begin streaming on April 15 at WPTHEATER.org.

Filmed under strict Covid guidelines in a spectacular outdoor setting in the Bay Area, Weightless intertwines animation, live rock performance, and storytelling into a musical experience like no other.

Sisterhood. Love. Betrayal. Flight. Weaving together ancient myth and indie rock, Weightless tells the tale of two deeply devoted sisters, Procne and Philomela, separated by circumstance, who must travel across worlds and make devastating sacrifices in order to reunite, and the god who shapes and is shaped by that journey. Inspired by a tale from Ovid's Metamorphoses, Weightless is a visual concept album-the band and the cast are one and the same-blurring the line between actors and musicians, between musical theater, video art, and rock concert, and between the virtual world and a world in which we can all hold and feel one another again.

Kilbane (Procne/Bass) and Moses (Keyboards/Vocals) are joined onscreen by fellow performer/band members Lila Blue (Philomela), Kofy Brown (Iris/Percussion),, and Joshua Pollock (Tereus/Guitar) Dan Harris (Percussion). The creative team includes Animator & Editor Katherine Freer (Lifespan of a Fact, The Band's Visit), Animator Yee Eun Nam (The Fall of the House of Usher), Cinematographer Peggy Peralta (award-winning documentaries Harana, and A New Color), Production & Costume Designer David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More) and Sound Editor Gregory T. Kuhn (Horizon, Lortel Award). Weightless was line produced by WP BOLD Special Projects Producer, Nidia Medina.

Weightless is produced with support from piece by piece productions.

Weightless is the final offering of WP's Spring 2021 Season, which aims to lift up the work of Women+ theater artists in creative new ways that reflect these complicated times. All events this season are free. To reserve your spot for Weightless, please visit: www.WPTheater.org. Once reserved, a web link will be e-mailed with instructions about how to access the piece.