WISDOM OF A BRIGHTON WHORE Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next Week

Georgy Porgey pudding and pie. Perhaps the Trump, the Boris, the Andrew of his time... The Prince Regent (son of "Mad King George"), the archetypal Party Prince, who first popularised the original Brighton (UK), likewise had a penchant for building profusely, leaving debts, scandal, environmental calamity and grabbing p*ssies in his wake.

Now, in timely fashion, with a new King about to be crowned, and a "spare" Prince about to release his memoirs, the haunting award-winning dark comedy about the secrets behind the building of the Brighton Pavilion Palace, is coming to NYC, alongside its own sequel.

Winning Best Male Performer and shortlisted Best New Play in 2013's Brighton Fringe, The Silent Stream (Wisdom of a Brighton Whore - Part 1) is a raucous darkling gem telling the true story of how George IV patronised the town, partook of the town's women, fathered unwanted children, and engaged in a battle to wrestle the land, on which he wished to build, from the forces of nature.

Written and performed by multi-award-winning Brighton-born Jonathan Brown, and set in early 1800's Brighton, where The Prince Regent has taken a fancy to the town, to Dr Russell's "sea-water cure", to Maria Fitzherbert, and against an old underground stream that threatens his scheme to build his Pavilion. Unbeknownst to him, the ancient river has its allies in the underworld, and George finds himself caught up in adventures, that his "mad" and very pious father (George III) considers unholy, in a bid to find out what wisdom his own unbidden children have to tell him.

Says Jonathan, "Playing The Prince Regent, at a time of constitutional change, a multifaceted character who is hedonistic, riotously funny but also misunderstood, dark and full of contradictions is both an excellent lark and, oddly, a very emotional experience. It's also very exciting to bring the show, along with its sequel show, (Betsy: Wisdom of a Brighton Whore - also playing SoHo Playhouse, itself having won the Encore International Fringe Series Award in 2022) to New York in December."

When: 15-30 December. 9pm.

Where: SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St, Manhattan.

Tickets: $28 @ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213665®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35583%2Fproduction%2F1143736?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

More info: www.somethingunderground.co.uk/the-silent-stream/