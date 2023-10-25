WINGS OF NIGHT SKY, WINGS OF MORNING LIGHT Will Make its Streaming Debut Next Month

The 70-minute work will conclude BARD’s 3rd season of presenting new plays in the accessible format of digital theater.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

WINGS OF NIGHT SKY, WINGS OF MORNING LIGHT – a new solo play written and performed by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo – will have its streaming debut on BARD AT THE GATE on November 12 at 7 pm (eastern), it has been announced by Bard creator and producer Paula Vogel.  The 70-minute work will conclude BARD’s 3rd season of presenting new plays in the accessible format of digital theater, an evolving platform embraced by BARD AT THE GATE in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. 

The Nov. 12 performance of Ms. Harjo’s play will be followed by a Talk Back moderated by the noted attorney for federal Indian law, Mary Kathryn Nagle.  Joining the discussion will be Ms. Harjo, Ms. Vogel and WINGS OF NIGHT SKY director  Madeline Sayet

November is Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month.

WINGS OF NIGHT SKY…is presented by BARD AT THE GATE and the McCARTER THEATER CENTER, in collaboration with The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ms. Harjo’s native home.  This filmed production is sponsored in part by The Tulsa Artists Fellowship.  




